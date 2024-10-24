BioSolutions Conference & Expo to Celebrate 10 Years of Leadership in Biologicals and Sustainable Farming this February in Fresno, California

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioSolutions Conference & Expo, the premier event for North American specialty crop and floriculture growers, independent consultants, and researchers, will celebrate its 10th year on February 18-20, 2025, in Fresno, CA. This milestone event presents the latest biological products and methods, sustainable and regenerative practices, and emerging technologies for growers to implement directly on their farms. Attendees can discover the latest solutions for fruit, nut, vegetable, and greenhouse crops and connect with industry leaders through expert-led sessions.

Magda Gibson, the conference's producer, commented: "It's important to reflect on the progress the industry has made in biologicals and sustainable farming practices. This event is a hub for collaboration and innovation grounded in research, pushing those efforts forward."

The opening keynote presentation, "Blue Diamond Growers: Advancing Climate-Smart Agriculture," will be delivered by Dr. Dan Sonke Head of Sustainability at Blue Diamond Growers. Blue Diamond Growers has leveraged climate-smart agriculture to secure business with food manufacturing customers and recently received a $45 million USDA grant for improving soil health, enhancing water resilience, and supporting pollinator populations. "At Blue Diamond Growers, we see investment in climate-smart farming as investment in resiliency," said Dr. Dan Sonke. "Our USDA partnership enables participating growers to adopt practices which can help the farm provide multiple agronomic and environmental benefits through soil health, biodiversity, pollinators, and water use efficiency - all of which are important to farms and society in a volatile world."

The event will conclude with a keynote presentation delivered by John McKeon, Director of Organic Integrity and Compliance at Taylor Farms Retail. As more consumers demand sustainable products, farmers face a maze of certification options. McKeon will share how they evaluate, choose, and implement these certifications, providing a practical guide for growers to make decisions that align with market demands.

Certis Biologicals, returning once again as Title Sponsor, plays a key role in driving industry advancements. "We are always excited to participate and sponsor at BioSolutions," said Warren Hragyil, Senior Director of Sales – North America. "This event brings together the brightest minds in agriculture to address the challenges of today and the opportunities of tomorrow."

Register today for insights into biological products and innovative solutions that enhance productivity and sustainability.

