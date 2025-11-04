BioSpace Announces 2026 Best Places to Work in Life Sciences Winners

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 4, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- BioSpace, the leader in biopharma news and careers, has published its 2026 Best Places to Work list.

The list includes 50 employers with U.S. operations that have been recognized as Best Places to Work by the life sciences community, with 20 organizations ranked in large and 30 ranked in small employer categories.

BioSpace’s annual Best Places to Work list showcases top biotech and pharma employers.

After nominations were completed, BioSpace received over 7,600 submissions from biopharma industry professionals to identify the most sought-after companies in the industry.

"Best Places to Work winners set the standard for what makes a great workplace," said Josh Goodwin, BioSpace CEO. "They understand that excelling at a mix of factors, from career growth opportunities to innovation and leadership, is necessary to attract, engage and retain life sciences professionals whose contributions make a difference for patients around the world."

Global pharma AbbVie came out on top for large employers, scoring highly for culture and leadership. This is the fifth time the company has been included as a large employer on BioSpace's Best Places to Work list, and the first time it has placed first. Voters commented on AbbVie's opportunities for growth and work-life balance.

Eli Lilly and Company, Insmed, Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Vertex Pharmaceuticals completed the top five on the large employers list.

Palo Alto, California–based biotech BridgeBio came out on top for small employers, scoring particularly well for innovation as well as flexibility and remote work. Voters praised the company's patient-centric culture, innovation and creativity.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Mediar Therapeutics, Avidity Biosciences and Eyepoint rounded out the top five on the small employers list.

When providing feedback on companies, voters most frequently appreciated workplace culture, growth opportunities, collaboration amongst their colleagues, strong leadership and a general sense of being well-supported.

The complete 2026 Best Places to Work lists are available online.

About Best Places to Work

Nominations for Best Places to Work were open throughout June. Anyone could nominate a company. Nominees appeared on a selection list for voting, though other companies could be added when voting. Voting was conducted throughout August.

This year, Best Places to Work included responses from over 7,600 life sciences professionals. Respondents were asked to identify their top three most desirable biopharma companies, categorized as large (more than 1,000 employees) and small (less than 1,000 employees). Respondents were also asked to rate their top choices on attributes including: compensation; innovation; career growth opportunities; leadership; culture; diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI); reputation; and flexibility and remote work. Companies could not pay to appear on the list.

About BioSpace

BioSpace is the hub for life sciences news and jobs. We provide essential insights, opportunities and tools to connect innovative organizations and talented professionals who advance health and quality of life across the globe through news, webinars, podcasts, email, advertising and jobs. Learn more and subscribe at biospace.com.



