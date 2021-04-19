BioSpace, Inc. Acquires MedReps

DES MOINES, Iowa, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioSpace, Inc. announced today it has acquired MedReps, the leading career platform for medical sales positions. The acquisition strengthens the Company's position as the leader in online recruitment for the life sciences industry.

"The acquisition of MedReps extends our capabilities and further establishes our position as a leading partner for life sciences organizations," said Joshua Goodwin, CEO of BioSpace, Inc. "The BioSpace and MedReps services complement each other with BioSpace's traditional strength in biotech and MedRep's focus on the medical device and diagnostic sectors. This was also an opportunity to combine two incredible teams that share the same passion and drive to serve the life sciences community at a time when we are experiencing incredible growth."

MedReps was founded in 2000 and is the preferred job site of the pharma and medical sales community. Over the past 20 years, MedReps has built a valuable community of over 300,000 members that utilize the platform for medical device, pharmaceutical, and biotech sales jobs and career resources.

"We are thrilled to join the dynamic BioSpace team," said Karyn Mullins, President, MedReps. "This new partnership is a unique strategic fit and provides critical mass for both brands to leverage as we continue to grow."

Financial terms were not disclosed.

About BioSpace

Since 1985, BioSpace has provided essential insights, opportunities and tools to connect innovative life sciences organizations and talented professionals who advance health and quality of life across the globe. BioSpace continues to be the leading source for careers and news for life sciences professionals in the United States.

About MedReps

MedReps.com is the leading Internet job board specializing in medical and pharmaceutical sales, marketing, and management careers. MedReps.com allows its members to focus their job search by offering thousands of industry related job openings in the fields of medical device, pharmaceutical and biotech sales.

