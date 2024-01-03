BioSpace Names Most Promising New Biopharma Companies to Watch in 2024

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioSpace, the leading life sciences news and careers site, has announced its 2024 selections for the industry's most promising up-and-coming companies.

The NextGen Class of 2024 list showcases 30 innovative organizations demonstrating exciting potential. This is the 10th year BioSpace has highlighted the most anticipated new biopharma companies from across the U.S.

Topping the NextGen Class of 2024 is Rapport Therapeutics, having secured $100 million in its Series A and another $150 million in Series B funding six months later. Rapport's first program focuses on targeting drug-resistant seizure disorders and is in Phase I development.

BioSpace considers organizations across all therapeutic areas. Other top winners include Apogee Therapeutics, CARGO Therapeutics, Aera Therapeutics and Nido Biosciences.

"Despite the challenges of the macroeconomic environment of 2023, we are thrilled to highlight innovation that is still thriving across our industry," said BioSpace CEO Josh Goodwin. "It is a testament to biopharma's commitment to advancing global health, perseverance and creativity, and we are proud to showcase these companies."

BioSpace's editorial team analyzed multiple factors: financing, collaborations, pipeline, growth potential and innovation. This year's list includes top-scoring organizations that launched with Series A funding between September 2022 and September 2023.

View complete NextGen lists from previous years: Class of 2015, Class of 2016, Class of 2017, Class of 2018, Class of 2019, Class of 2020, Class of 2021, Class of 2022, Class of 2023.

NextGen Bio "Class of 2024" list

Rapport Therapeutics, Apogee Therapeutics, CARGO Therapeutics, Aera Therapeutics, Nido Biosciences, ReNAgade Therapeutics, Orbital Therapeutics, Abdera Therapeutics, SonoThera, Bitterroot Bio, Convergent Therapeutics, Ascidian Therapeutics, Delve Bio, Alterome Therapeutics, LinusBio, Actio Biosciences, i2o Therapeutics, Initial Therapeutics, Entact Bio, Rezo Therapeutics, Aether Bio, Belharra Therapeutics, Kate Therapeutics, Cajal Neuroscience, Matchpoint Therapeutics, Bonum Therapeutics, Juvena Therapeutics, Georgiamune, Nested Therapeutics, Crossbow Therapeutics.

About BioSpace

BioSpace provides essential insights, opportunities and tools to connect innovative life sciences organizations and talented professionals who advance health and quality of life across the globe. BioSpace is the leading source for careers and news for life sciences professionals in the United States. 

