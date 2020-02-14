Biossance Expands The Clean Academy ‒ The Ultimate Clean Beauty Resource

Biossance has united a group of other well-known clean beauty brands - like ILIA, Youth To The People, Follain, Āether Beauty, Weleda, Suntegrity and Ursa Major to lead these conversations and to inspire consumers to feel more confident to make well-informed choices.

"We are very excited to usher in the next season of engaging episodes, each one diving deeper into the often murky waters of ingredients," said Catherine Gore, President of Biossance. "Together with our partners, The Clean Academy aims to educate and empower consumers, helping them better understand their beauty products so they never have to sacrifice sustainability for efficacy."

"We're thrilled to be a part of the important conversation Biossance is creating around the clean category," said Greg Gonzalez and Joe Cloyes, Founders of Youth To The People. "Together with like-minded brands, we're challenging the industry to create change, faster. With a focus on education around the clean movement, we are confident that we're impacting change, together."

Created as a comprehensive Clean Beauty resource for consumers and industry insiders alike, The Clean Academy educates viewers through an interactive curriculum of fun and engaging video content. The platform, which debuted in October 2019, is updated with relevant and trending content to reflect the most commonly asked questions and searched terms in Clean Beauty. Visit cleanacademy.com or the Biossance YouTube channel for more information.

About Biossance

Pioneering sustainable beauty through biotechnology, at Biossance we created a 100% plant-based squalane skincare line that is delivering the leading skin moisturizer while using only safe and sustainable ingredients. We formulate with a No Compromise® approach, proudly blacklisting over 2,000 potentially harmful ingredients because the products you use make a difference for your health and the health of the planet. Biossance makes sure only the most trustworthy and powerful ingredients make the final cut. Because we believe and are committed to delivering both best performing and clean beauty products. The full Biossance skin care line can be found at Sephora.

About Amyris

Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of pure, sustainable ingredients for the Health & Wellness, Clean Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris applies its exclusive, advanced technology, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence to engineer yeast, that when combined with sugarcane syrup through fermentation, is converted to highly pure molecules for specialty ingredients. Amyris manufactures sustainably-sourced ingredients at industrial scale for B2B partners and further distribution to over 3,000 of the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris stands by its No Compromise® promise that everything it makes is better for people and the planet. Amyris also owns the Biossance consumer brand – the fastest-growing, clean skincare brand in the US that delivers No Compromise beauty. More information about the company is available at www.amyris.com

Amyris, the Amyris logo, Biossance, and No Compromise are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

