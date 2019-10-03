Biossance Introduces The Clean Academy

Leveraging Biossance's expertise in highly effective, sustainable beauty through biotechnology, The Clean Academy will educate about clean beauty through an interactive curriculum of fun and engaging video content, experiential events and a passionate community of industry experts. Guided by Biossance Brand Ambassador Jonathan Van Ness, as well as scientists, environmental activists, and more, The Clean Academy content will simplify complex concepts and ingredients so that everyone has the power to make smart choices, no matter where they are on their clean beauty journey.

"The Clean Academy is the modern expression of our leadership in the clean beauty space," said Catherine Gore, President of Biossance. "We've put our focus on creating fact-based content that cuts through the jargon and addresses the biggest questions and concerns voiced by consumers in a rapidly growing – and increasingly complex – segment of the beauty industry. It's about helping them make better, cleaner choices for their best skin that still fit their lifestyle."

"I've always loved Biossance for their sustainability and how gorgeous their products made me and my skin feel and look, but this initiative took it to the next level for me," added Jonathan Van Ness. "Clean Academy is a great resource for the clean beauty community to separate fact from fiction, and I love that Biossance is empowering their consumers to be educated."

The Clean Academy on cleanacademy.com will continuously update content to address new developments in ingredients, clarify terminology and provide actionable advice for going greener in every area of life. The Clean Academy will also come to life in the coming months through community-driven events, social content and exclusive perks. Visit cleanacademy.com or the Biossance YouTube channel for more information.

About Biossance

Pioneering sustainable beauty through biotechnology, at Biossance we created a 100% plant-based squalane skincare line that is delivering the leading skin moisturizer while using only safe and sustainable ingredients. We formulate with a No Compromise® approach, proudly blacklisting over 2,000 potentially harmful ingredients because the products you use make a difference for your health and the health of the planet. Biossance makes sure only the most trustworthy and powerful ingredients make the final cut. Because we believe and are committed to delivering both best performing and clean beauty products. The full Biossance skin care line can be found at Sephora.

About Amyris

Amyris is the integrated renewable products company that is enabling the world's leading brands to achieve sustainable growth. Amyris applies its innovative bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules and produce specialty ingredients and consumer products. The company is delivering its No Compromise® products and services across a number of markets, including specialty and performance chemicals, flavors and fragrances, cosmetics ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. More information about the company is available at www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, Biossance, and No Compromise are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

