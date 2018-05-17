Biossance Launches Mobile Interactive Clean Beauty Consumer Experience

Biossance's commitment to clean beauty has led the brand to Capitol Hill to lobby for higher legislative standards in personal care, while bringing products that meet those standards directly to the consumer. The Clean Beauty Bus is a mobile interactive brand experience that provides a personal touchpoint to empower and educate consumers on safe and effective beauty and personal care.

"The laws that regulate cosmetics in the United States have not had any significant updates since 1938 and the standards for ingredients are still shockingly low," said Caroline Hadfield, President of Biossance. "At Biossance, our goal is to set the bar higher for both the safety and performance of our products, so consumers don't have to compromise on results while using products that are both safe for them and the planet."

Biossance was founded in 2015 by Amyris, a biotechnology company originally funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. As the first fully Environmental Working Group (EWG) VERIFIED™ brand in Sephora, Biossance blacklists over 2,000 potentially harmful and toxic ingredients and uses tree-free, responsible outer packaging. Biossance has become a top-seller at Sephora stores in the U.S., with sales growing over 600% from 2016 to 2017. Earlier this year, the brand launched at all Sephora locations across Canada and Brazil with immediate traction in sales shortly after the brand's debut in these markets.

"Biossance's international expansion and reception from Sephora customers has proven that there is a step-change happening with consumers eager for more information and cleaner beauty options," said Artemis Patrick, Chief Merchandising Officer at Sephora. "Biossance is one of the brands leading the charge on transparency in beauty, with top-selling products that are formulated with clean and safe ingredients, and extremely efficacious."

Biossance's Clean Beauty Bus will stop in high traffic areas throughout New York City and Toronto, providing an immersive brand experience that includes a product sampling lab and exclusive giveaways. Visitors will be encouraged to share their experience, participate in an infinity photo booth with friends and post photos to #biossance. In the coming weeks, the Clean Beauty Bus will visit the following high consumer traffic locations:

May 18 th – Zuccotti Park (Corner of Liberty Street & Trinity Place ), New York City , NY

– Zuccotti Park (Corner of Liberty Street & ), , NY May 19 th – 20 th – 318 Lafayette Street, New York City , NY

– 20 – 318 Lafayette Street, , NY May 24 th – 25 th – 464 King Street West, Toronto, Canada

– 25 – 464 King Street West, May 26 th – 27th – The Distillery, 10 Trinity Street, Toronto, Canada

To follow the Clean Beauty Bus and/or for more information on Biossance, please visit Biossance.com. Join the conversation on Instagram at @biossance using the hashtag #biossance.

About Biossance

Pioneering sustainable beauty through biotechnology, at Biossance we created a 100% plant-based squalane skincare line that is delivering the leading skin moisturizer while using only safe and sustainable ingredients. We formulate with a No Compromise™ approach, proudly blacklisting over 2,000 potentially harmful ingredients because the products you use make a difference for your health and the health of the planet. Biossance makes sure only the most trustworthy and powerful ingredients make the final cut. Because we believe and are committed to delivering both best performing and clean beauty products. The full Biossance skin care line can be found at www.Biossance.com and www.SEPHORA.com.

About Amyris

Amyris is the integrated renewable products company that is enabling the world's leading brands to achieve sustainable growth. Amyris applies its innovative bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules and produce specialty ingredients and consumer products. The company is delivering its No Compromise® products and services across a number of markets, including specialty and performance chemicals, flavors and fragrances, cosmetics ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. More information about the company is available at www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, No Compromise, and Biossance are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

