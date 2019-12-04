Biossance Leading the Clean Beauty Revolution with Biossance.com Cyber Monday Sales up over 3X from Last Year, Marking Highest One-Day Sales in Brand History

Sephora North American sales, Biossance Brazil sales and those within new global markets also delivered solid performance during the quarter thus far and are incremental to the Biossance.com sales. Overall, Biossance is experiencing significant consumer adoption across all the brand's geographies with particularly strong recent international performance in Brazil and Australia.

"We are pleased with our sales results as brand momentum for Biossance continues through the holiday season," said Catherine Gore, President of Biossance. "Consumers continue to seek out effective clean beauty skin care products from responsible companies and Biossance is at the forefront of that trend in offering the only EWG verified products at Sephora that provide the best performance and are safer for them and their families. We are very pleased with the consumer love this year and the continued growth Biossance is realizing. We are tracking well to finish the quarter at a $50 million annualized sales rate."

Biossance is setting the standard for clean beauty and leveraging the consumer trend toward clean, sustainable ingredients that also deliver the best skin care performance they can expect. This is the No Compromise® promise of Biossance products that the brand's customers have come to know and love.

About Biossance

Pioneering sustainable beauty through biotechnology, at Biossance we created a 100% plant-based squalane skincare line that is delivering the leading skin moisturizer while using only safe and sustainable ingredients. We formulate with a No Compromise® approach, proudly blacklisting over 2,000 potentially harmful ingredients because the products you use make a difference for your health and the health of the planet. Biossance makes sure only the most trustworthy and powerful ingredients make the final cut. Because we believe and are committed to delivering both best performing and clean beauty products. The full Biossance skin care line can be found at Sephora.

About Amyris

Amyris is the integrated renewable products company that is enabling the world's leading brands to achieve sustainable growth. Amyris applies its innovative bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules and produce specialty ingredients and consumer products. The company is delivering its No Compromise® products and services across a number of markets, including specialty and performance chemicals, flavors and fragrances, cosmetics ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. More information about the company is available at www.amyris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future events, such as expected consumer adoption of Biossance products, anticipated Biossance growth, and expected fourth quarter sales of Biossance products. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to Amyris's liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses, risks related to potential delays or failures in development, production and commercialization of products, risks related to Amyris's reliance on third parties, and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, Biossance, and No Compromise are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

