Biossmann Snags AI Thought-Leader Pankaj Kedia as its First Chief AI Officer and Board Member to Fuel the Next Phase of Growth

Sets groundwork for global expansion and transformation into a medical solutions powerhouse with AI-based innovations

MEXICO CITY and SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biossmann today announced that it is bringing on board renowned technology industry executive and AI thought-leader Pankaj Kedia as its first Chief AI Officer (CAIO) to help the company expand globally and transform itself into a medical solutions powerhouse. Pankaj also joins the company's board of directors.

Biossmann has a long history of equipping health experts with cutting-edge technology, tools, and solutions to provide patient well-being and safety. Over the last few decades, Biossmann has innovated in anesthesia, orthopedics, respiratory therapy, surgical procedures, and smart operating rooms to improve the quality of care for medical professionals and hospital systems.

As the unquestioned healthcare leader driving social and economic well-being across Mexico, Biossmann is now ready for global impact. Having launched the first smart operating room in 2017 and continued progress with digital solutions ever since, Biossmann is well-positioned to integrate artificial intelligence and the latest technologies to provide more significant support and safety for surgical procedures and convert its clinical information and patient data into decision-support systems.

"Biossmann has pioneered innovative and unique medical solutions such as its anesthesia and orthopedics products to improve efficiency and productivity in the hospitals that it serves," said Adrian Cervantes, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Biossmann. "We are delighted to have Pankaj Kedia join us as our first CAIO and Board Member and steer Biossmann to grow non-linearly with AI-based innovations."

"AI represents a tectonic shift in the industry and brings forth significant opportunities for growth and innovation. AI is particularly well-positioned to transform healthcare with enhanced patient services, personalized solutions, and affordable medicine for all," said Pankaj Kedia, CAIO & Board Member, Biossmann, Founder & Managing Partner, 2468 Ventures. "Ever since I first met Adrian Cervantes, I have been impressed by his vision and excited about the possibilities at Biossmann. I look forward to establishing the Biossmann Innovation Center in San Diego and taking the company through its next growth phase."

