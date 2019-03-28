Biostage Reports 2018 Financial Results

- Pre-clinical and human compassionate use clinical evidence support IND filing mid-year 2019

Biostage, Inc.

Mar 28, 2019, 07:00 ET

HOLLISTON, Mass., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biostage, Inc. (OTCQB: BSTG) ("Biostage" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing bioengineered organ implants to treat life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea, today announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

Company CEO Jim McGorry commented, "Operationally, we had a strong final quarter of 2018 and we are confident in our growing body of data to support our Investigational New Drug (IND) filing in esophageal disease mid-year. Our pre-clinical and clinical results continue to show that our Cellspan™ Esophageal Implant (CEI) stimulates a constructive wound healing response and induces a tissue regenerative response facilitating reconstruction of small gaps in the esophagus."

McGorry also noted the pattern of consistency among the Company's preclinical studies and the successful first use of a CEI in a human by the Mayo Clinic performed in 2017 under approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). He stated, "The pattern and timing of regeneration has been consistent between our juvenile piglet model for esophageal atresia, the pig model for esophageal disease, and the 75-year-old human treated at Mayo Clinic."

McGorry added, "It is an exciting moment for Biostage as product readiness and clinical evidence all support our IND filing mid-year." Details about the human case were recently presented at a major meeting of thoracic surgeons by the chair of Mayo Clinic's Division of General Thoracic Surgery.

Turning to Biostage's finances, McGorry stated, "Biostage's strategic investors have continued to fund and support our transition to a clinical stage development company. Further, feedback from analysts and potential investors at the recent Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Cell and Gene Investor Day Conference was favorable about our progress and optimistic about our prospects."

Mr. McGorry also reiterated the vital role offered by the Company's strategic investors in China, stating the Company is "fortunate to have such key relationships" with its Chinese backers. The Company is currently working to establish its business in China, where esophageal cancer incidence is approximately 15 times greater than in the United States.

"All in, 2018 was a pivotal turn-around year for Biostage," McGorry concluded.

Summary of Financial Results

For the three months ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported a net loss of approximately $1.8 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $0.32, compared to a net loss of approximately $1.2 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $0.61 for the three months ended December 31, 2017. The $0.6 million year-over-year decrease in net loss was attributable primarily to a $0.7 million decrease in research and development costs.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported a net loss of approximately $7.5 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $1.69, compared to a net loss of approximately $11.9 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $6.63 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. The $4.4 million year-over-year decrease in net loss was attributable primarily to a $3.7 million decrease in research and development costs and a $0.3 million net decrease in expense from change in the fair value of warrants.

The Company also recognized grant income for qualified expenditures from a Fast-Track Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant of $0.2 million and $0.4 million, respectively, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018. There was no grant income recorded in the comparable periods in 2017.

Balance Sheet and Cash

At December 31, 2018, the Company had cash on-hand of $1.4 million and no debt. The Company used net cash in operations of approximately of $7.6 million during the year ended 2018, approximately $0.7 million of which represented payments of aged vendor payables incurred in 2017. The Company also generated approximately $5.0 million, net, from financing activities during 2018, which represented proceeds from the sale of common stock.

Fourth Quarter Operating Highlights

During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company advanced its operating programs aimed at bringing its potentially life-changing Cellframe™ technology to underserved patient populations. During the quarter, the Company:

  • Announced it was awarded $1.1 million on November 6, 2018 for Phase II of the SBIR grant that supports Biostage's development and testing of its Cellspan Esophageal Implant (CEI) for treatment of neonatal esophageal atresia.
  • Strengthened its Board of Directors by adding Ms. Ting Li, a managing partner at Donghai Securities Co., Ltd, a top asset management company in China. Ms. Li played a valuable role in securing funding for the Company in 2018 and brings over 20 years of investment banking experience, building relationships between customers and enterprises in China.
  • Submitted a follow-up package to the FDA summarizing three additional Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) preclinical studies and an FDA approved first-in-human use of our CEI, in support of our IND filing now targeted for mid-year 2019.

About Biostage, Inc.

Biostage is a biotechnology company developing bioengineered organ implants based on the Company's Cellframe technology which combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. Cellspan implants are being developed to treat life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus or trachea with the hope of dramatically improving the treatment paradigm for patients. Based on its preclinical data, Biostage has selected life-threatening conditions of the esophagus as the initial clinical application of its technology.

For more information, please visit www.biostage.com and connect with the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking" and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These "forward-looking" statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to effectiveness of the Company's technology, development expectations and regulatory approval of any of the Company's products, including those utilizing its Cellframe technology, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency or otherwise, which expectations or approvals may not be achieved or obtained on a timely basis or at all; or success with respect to any collaborations, clinical trials and other development and commercialization efforts of the Company's products, including those utilizing its Cellframe technology, which such success may not be achieved or obtained on a timely basis or at all. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from the statements set forth in this press release, including, among other things, the Company's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its products; plus other factors described under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 or described in the Company's other public filings. The Company's results may also be affected by factors of which the Company is not currently aware. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to such statements to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any changes in the events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Investor Relations Contact:
Tom McNaughton                                             
Chief Financial Officer                                    
774-233-7300                                                    
tmcnaughton@biostage.com

BIOSTAGE, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except par value and share data)




December 31,
2018


December 31,
2017

Assets








Current Assets:








Cash

$

1,305

$

3,988

Restricted cash

50


50

Grant receivable

176


-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

623


375

Total current assets

2,154


4,413

Property, plant and equipment, net

479


632

Total assets

$

2,633

$

5,045










Liabilities and stockholders' equity








Current liabilities:








Accounts payable

$

160

$

923

Due to related party



-


300

Accrued and other current liabilities

404


383

Warrant liability

98


16

Total current liabilities

662


1,622

Total liabilities

$

662

$

1,622





















Stockholders' equity:








Undesignated preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 984,000 shares authorized at
  December 31, 2018 and 2017, none issued and outstanding

$

-

$

-

Series D convertible preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 12,000 
  shares authorized at December 31, 2018 and 2017; 3,108 shares issued at
  December 31, 2018 and 2017; 0 and 3,108 shares outstanding at
  December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively

-


1,475

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 120,000,000 shares authorized at
  December 31, 2018 and 2017; 5,669,645 and 2,507,304 issued and
  outstanding at December 31 2018 and 2017, respectively

57


25

Additional paid-in capital

57,677


50,157

Accumulated deficit

(55,763)


(48,234)

Total stockholders' equity

1,971


3,423

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,633

$

5,045



BIOSTAGE, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months ended

December 31,

Twelve Months ended

December 31,


2018

2017

2018

2017













Revenues

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

















Operating expenses:















Research and development

1,148


467


3,916


7,588

Selling, general and administrative

952


974


3,925


3,880

Total operating expenses

2,100


1,441


7,841


11,468

















Operating loss

(2,100)


(1,441)


(7,841)


(11,468)

















Other income (expense):















Grant income

176


-


401


-

Change in fair value of warrant liability

89


323


(82)


(337)

Other expense

-


(111)


(7)


(111)

Total other income (expense), net

265


212


312


(448)

















Net loss

$

(1,835)

$

(1,229)

$

(7,529)

$

(11,916)

















Basic and diluted net loss per share

$

(0.32)

$

(0.61)

$

(1.69)

$

(6.63)

Weighted average common shares, basic and diluted

5,669


2,018


4,463


1,797


















BIOSTAGE, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)



Years Ended December 31,


2018

2017

Cash flows from operating activities







Net loss

$

(7,529)

$

(11,916)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Share-based compensation expense

755


693

Depreciation

261


413

Loss on sale of equipment



7


160

Change in fair value of warrant liability

82


337

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

-


42

Grant receivable

(176)


-

Prepaid expenses

(317)


2

Other current assets

20


126

Accounts payable

(763)


(43)

Accrued and other current liabilities

22


(828)

Net cash used in operating activities

(7,638)


(11,014)









Cash flows from investing activities







Additions to property, plant and equipment

(131)


(136)

Cash received from sale of property, plant and equipment

64


-

Net cash used in investing activities

(67)


(136)









Cash flows from financing activities







Advance from (return of advance to) related party



(300)


300

Proceeds from issuance of Series D convertible preferred stock, common stock and
  warrants, net

-


4,086

Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants, net of offering costs

5,322


6,801

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

-


1,060

Net cash provided by financing activities

5,022


12,247

Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash

(2,683)


1,097

Cash and restricted cash at the beginning of the year

4,038


2,941

Cash and restricted cash at the end of the year

$

1,355

$

4,038



















SOURCE Biostage, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.biostage.com

