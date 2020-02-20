Biostage Submitted Official Response to FDA for Investigational New Drug Application for its Lead Product Candidate Cellspan™ Esophageal Implant

HOLLISTON, Mass., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biostage, Inc. (OTCQB: BSTG) ("Biostage" or the "Company"), a bioengineering company developing next-generation esophageal implants, today announced that it has submitted its official response to the formal letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) related to the Company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the Cellspan Esophageal Implant (CEI).

The formal letter from the FDA received on December 26th noted that the agency will inform Biostage of its decision within 30 days of the Company's submission of its formal response.

"I am extremely pleased with our advancements in the development of the Cellspan Esophageal Implant and our efforts towards a 'First-in-Human' clinical trial as a potential new therapeutic option for patients with end-stage esophageal disease. In addition, we believe that these advancements will position us to move forward with our CEI into Esophageal Atresia, a congenital defect in children where they are born without a fully functional esophagus," said Jason Jing Chen, Biostage's Chairman. "I would especially thank William Fodor, our Chief Scientific Officer, who managed the substantial and timely responses and interaction with the FDA along with the R&D team at Biostage who have worked long hours to complete the IND submission. We also extend thanks to Jim McGorry, our former Chief Executive Officer.

"As we reported back in October of 2019, the submission of Biostage's first IND for our lead product candidate, the Cellspan Esophageal Implant, was a significant achievement for our team and a major milestone for the company," commented Dr. Fodor. "As we also reported, we received an official notification from the FDA on December 26, 2019, that we were being placed on Clinical Hold until we addressed questions and requests for more information from the agency. We are pleased to announce today that our responses were submitted with the help of our clinical advisors and input from our Scientific Advisory Board. Our thanks go out to all of our advisors and to Boston Biomedical Associates, our regulatory consulting group, who assisted in the submission process. We look forward to updating you on the FDA's decision following the 30-day review period."

About Biostage, Inc.

Biostage is a bioengineering company that is developing next-generation esophageal implants. The Company's Cellspan technology combines a proprietary, biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own cells to create an esophageal implant that could potentially be used to treat pediatric esophageal atresia and other conditions that affect the esophagus. The Company's esophageal implant leverages the body's inherent capacity to heal itself as it is a "living tube" that facilitates regeneration of esophageal tissue and triggers a positive host response resulting in a tissue-engineered neo-conduit that restores continuity of the esophagus. These implants have the potential to dramatically improve the quality of life for children and adults. At Biostage, we believe the future of medicine has been inside us all along.

For more information, please visit www.biostage.com and connect with the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn .

