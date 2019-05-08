Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update

HOLLISTON, Mass., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biostage, Inc. (OTCQB: BSTG), a biotechnology company developing bioengineered organ implants to treat life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea, announced today that it will report its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2019 in a press release that will be issued pre-market on Tuesday May 14, 2019. Biostage management also announced that it will host a conference call with a live audio webcast that same day at 9:00 AM ET to review its operational progress and financial report.

To participate in the call, please dial (877) 407-8293 (domestic) or (201) 689-8349 (international). The live webcast will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section on the Company's website at www.biostage.com, and will be archived for 60 days. An audio webcast will be available for one week following the call and can be accessed during that period by dialing (877) 660-6853 (domestic) or (201) 612-7415 (international) with Conference ID #: 13690894.

About Biostage, Inc.

Biostage is a biotechnology company developing bioengineered organ implants based on the Company's Cellframe™ technology which combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to stimulate tissue regeneration in certain organs. Cellspan™ implants are being developed to treat life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea with the hope of dramatically improving the treatment paradigm for patients. Based on its preclinical data, Biostage plans to address life-threatening conditions of the esophagus with the initial clinical applications of its technology.

For more information, please visit www.biostage.com and connect with the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking" and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These "forward-looking" statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to development expectations and regulatory approval of any of the Company's products, including those utilizing its Cellframe technology, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency or otherwise, which expectations or approvals may not be achieved or obtained on a timely basis or at all; or success with respect to any collaborations, clinical trials and other development and commercialization efforts of the Company's products, including those utilizing its Cellframe technology, which such success may not be achieved or obtained on a timely basis or at all. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from the statements set forth in this press release, including, among other things, the Company's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its products; plus other factors described under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 or described in the Company's other public filings. The Company's results may also be affected by factors of which the Company is not currently aware. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to such statements to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any changes in the events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Tom McNaughton

Chief Financial Officer

774-233-7300

tmcnaughton@biostage.com

SOURCE Biostage, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.biostage.com

