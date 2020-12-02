BioSteel Becomes Official Sports Drink of The Philadelphia 76ers

As the official presenting partner for 76ers Training Camp, BioSteel will be integrated into exclusive training camp content and the company logo will be featured throughout coach and player interviews on a custom-made backdrop. As an official partner of the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex, BioSteel will be providing an in-house hydration station featuring a branded refrigerator stocked with the brand's sugar-free sports drink in an eco-friendly tetra pak and additional unique branding.

"As an emerging leader in healthy sports hydration, BioSteel shares the same foundational values that drive the Philadelphia 76ers - thought leadership, innovation and a commitment to performance," said Owen Morin, Philadelphia 76ers Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "We are thrilled to have BioSteel's sugar-free sports drink available to players on the sidelines, in addition to brand integrations visible at our Training Complex, during our games and across our social platforms. Together, we aim to achieve success through an enhanced sports hydration focus."

BioSteel was founded in 2009 with a focus on all-natural, sugar-free, and nutritious products. This year, BioSteel has rolled out a ready-to-drink electrolyte-packed sports drink in eco-friendly tetra paks, with a range of flavors. Trusted by professional athletes globally, BioSteel's premium sugar-free sports drink has been designed in the most natural way possible.

"We're thrilled that BioSteel is going to be the hydration brand of the Philadelphia 76ers," said Michael Cammalleri, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, BioSteel. "This is a tremendous opportunity for BioSteel to play a role in hydrating some of the best basketball players in the world and we applaud the 76ers for making a healthy choice by partnering with a sugar-free sports drink company."

Originally formulated for professional athletes, BioSteel's products have gained popularity amongst consumers due to the authenticity of the brand's partnerships and the quality and efficacy of its products. This relationship allows BioSteel to continue to tell its authentic story that started in the locker room and is now spilling over to the mass retail market as it expands in the U.S. through the brand's recently signed distribution agreements.

About BioSteel

BioSteel is a North America operated sports hydration company that was built on the mandate of providing the safest, healthiest, and most effective line of nutritional products available. BioSteel products are currently readily available across North America, and globally with select retail partners or direct to consumers online, through www.biosteel.com.

About the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most storied franchises in the National Basketball Association, having won three World Championships, earning nine trips to The Finals and making 50 playoff appearances over 71 seasons. The Philadelphia 76ers organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.

