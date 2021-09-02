BioSteel Inks Deal With Star Quarterback D'Eriq King

King is entering his final college season, and as one of the country's top players, is considered a contender for this year's Heisman Trophy.

"I have to be smart about what I put into my body, and I've always sought out products that offer clean and sugar-free solutions to my daily hydration routine," said King. "That's why partnering with BioSteel is the perfect fit, and I can't wait to take the field this year knowing I have the support of their premium hydration products."

"D'Eriq is an inspiring athlete with an exciting season ahead of him, and his belief in the importance of ongoing Clean. Healthy. Hydration. makes him a perfect partner for us." said John Celenza, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of BioSteel. "As he heads into his first game as a BioSteel ambassador this weekend, we'll be aiming to take college athlete deals like his to the next level, and we can't wait to support him throughout the season."

Founded in 2009 by Michael Cammalleri and business partner John Celenza, BioSteel has achieved a reputation for being the hydration product of choice for athletes looking for a healthy alternative. The brand is committed to using premium ingredients, maintaining product transparency and delivering essential nutrients needed to support daily hydration. Each electrolyte-packed sports drink comes in an eco-friendly 16.7 fl oz Tetra Pak. The range of delicious flavors includes Mixed Berry, Blue Raspberry, White Freeze, Rainbow Twist and Peach Mango to keep consumers hydrated throughout the day.

BioSteel products are available across North America and globally with select retail partners or direct to consumers online through www.biosteel.com.

ABOUT BIOSTEEL

BioSteel is a North American beverage brand committed to delivering premium Clean. Healthy. Hydration. to consumers and athletes across the globe. Each BioSteel sports drink is sugar-free and comes in an eco-friendly Tetra Pak filled with premium ingredients, natural flavors and essential nutrients needed to support physical activity. Perfect for everyone from health and environmentally conscious consumers to world class athletes, BioSteel hydration products are currently readily available across North America, globally with select retail partners and direct to consumers online through www.biosteel.com.

