BioSteel Named Official Sports Drink of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center

The multi-year agreement includes significant BioSteel branding at Barclays Center for all Nets games, as well as signage integrated at HSS Training Center, the Nets' state-of-the-art practice facility in Brooklyn. Integration at these facilities will incorporate a variety of elements such as digital and static signage throughout the venues, including the media backdrops, and the centerhung scoreboard at Barclays Center. In the second year of the partnership, BioSteel will receive branding on the Nets' and visiting teams' benches during all of the team's home games.

Founded in 2009, BioSteel's focus on premium natural ingredients, product transparency, and identifying the essential nutrients needed to power physical activity has led to the brand achieving a reputation for being the hydration product provider of choice for high-performance athletes.

"The Brooklyn Nets have been using BioSteel products for years, and becoming our official sports drink partner is a natural evolution of our relationship," said Bryan Calka, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships at BSE Global. "Sports nutrition is of the utmost importance to our team, and we are looking forward to expanding our work with BioSteel as it continues to lead the way in nutritional support for athletes everywhere."

"We commend the Brooklyn Nets for making a healthy choice by partnering with a sugar-free sports drink company," said Co-CEO, Co-Founder, and former NHLer, Michael Cammalleri. "With this alliance, BioSteel tips off one of many major US-based marketing initiatives that we will be rolling out this year as we rapidly expand our presence in the United States."

Originally formulated for professional athletes, BioSteel's products have gained mainstream popularity due to the authenticity of the brand's partnerships and the quality and efficacy of its products. This relationship allows BioSteel to continue to tell an authentic story that started in the locker room and is now spilling over to the mass retail market.

ABOUT BIOSTEEL

BioSteel is a North American operated sports nutrition company that was built on the mandate of providing the safest, healthiest, and most effective line of nutritional products available. BioSteel's line of nutritional products ranges from a sugar and caffeine free sports beverage with no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, to a line of proteins and everyday essentials. BioSteel products are currently readily available across North America, and globally with select retail partners or direct to consumers online, through www.biosteel.com.

ABOUT BSE GLOBAL

BSE Global manages and operates Barclays Center, the Brooklyn Nets, its NBA G League team, the Long Island Nets, and its NBA 2K League affiliate, NetsGC. The company also includes the WNBA's New York Liberty. Through programming, marketing, sales, and operations, BSE Global delivers dynamic content and experiences for audiences.

SOURCE BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc.