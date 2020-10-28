BioSteel to Become the Official Sports Drink of the Dallas Mavericks

The multi-year agreement includes prominent BioSteel branding at the American Airlines Center for all Mavericks' home games, in addition to naming rights and signage at the team's state-of-the-art BioSteel Practice Facility. Brand integration at these facilities will include a variety of elements such as digital and static signage, practice jersey sponsor, home and visiting team chairbacks, and the courtside LED end pad TV signage. The company's logo and branding will also be featured on coolers, cups, squirt bottles and towels on the sidelines beginning in the 2021 season.

BioSteel was founded in 2009 with a focus on all-natural, sugar-free, and nutritious products. This year, BioSteel has rolled out a ready-to-drink electrolyte-packed sports drink in eco-friendly tetra paks, with a range of flavors. Trusted by professional athletes globally, BioSteel's premium sugar-free sports drink has been designed in the most natural way possible. The brand recently inked distribution deals with mega distributors Reyes Beer Division and Manhattan Beer, alongside several other partnerships through Constellation Brands' distribution network, to bring a new generation of sports hydration products to consumers in key U.S. markets.

"BioSteel has seen tremendous, rapid growth across the U.S. as a leader in healthy sports hydration," said Ryan Mackey, Sr. Vice President of Corporate Sponsorships at the Dallas Mavericks. "Sports nutrition is of the utmost priority to the Dallas Mavericks and we look forward to working with BioSteel as it continues to lead the wave of healthy hydration for professional athletes globally."

"It's an exciting time for the brand to team up with the Dallas Mavericks," said Michael Cammalleri, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, BioSteel. "We commend the Mavericks for making a healthy choice by partnering with a sugar-free sports drink company as this creates a tremendous opportunity for BioSteel to play a role in hydrating some of the best basketball players in the world."

Originally formulated for professional athletes, BioSteel's products have gained popularity amongst consumers due to the authenticity of the brand's partnerships and the quality and efficacy of its products. This relationship allows BioSteel to continue to tell its authentic story that started in the locker room and is now spilling over to the mass retail market as it expands in the U.S. through the brand's recently signed distribution agreements.

For more information on where to purchase BioSteel's new sports drink, please visit biosteel.com.

About BioSteel

BioSteel is a North America operated sports nutrition company that was built on the mandate of providing the safest, healthiest, and most effective line of nutritional products available. BioSteel products are currently readily available across North America, and globally with select retail partners or direct to consumers online, through www.biosteel.com .

About the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are a first-class global sports and entertainment organization providing memorable experiences for fans worldwide. The Mavs compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the Western Conference and play at American Airlines Center under the direction of Coach Rick Carlisle, General Manager Donnie Nelson, CEO Cynt Marshall and Owner Mark Cuban. Since the inaugural season in 1980-81, the Mavs have won three division titles, two conference championships and one NBA championship in 2011. In addition to on-court success, the Mavs are committed to making a difference in North Texas through community programs and the Mavs Foundation. For more information on Dallas Mavericks players, staff, stats and tickets, visit mavs.com.

SOURCE BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc.