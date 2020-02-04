Biostimulants Market Revenue to Hit $4.3 Billion by 2025, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Biostimulants Market value is projected to surpass USD 4.3 billion by 2025, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Growth in the organic food industry will cater to the demand for biostimulants.

Focus on increasing soil fertility along with improving farm productivity will drive product growth in the biostimulants industry. The advantages of increasing plant tolerance and recovery from abiotic stresses including extreme climatic conditions, droughts, unfavorable salinity, and floods will augment the industry demand. Factors including enhanced crop nutrition and crop protection will support the biostimulants market. Additionally, biotic stress tolerance against bacteria, fungi, and viruses has enhanced biostimulants adoption rate among market participants. Active ingredients are easily available, and the processing cost is low. Thus, high availability and lower cost to end-user is a motivational factor for its increasing usage.

Among biostimulants active ingredients, protein hydrolysates have gained prominence in the biostimulants market due to their rich bioactive content and greater efficiency in enhancing crop performance. Recent research has also pinpointed the protein hydrolysates' ability to affect the microbiome of the plants which yields enhanced productivity. Owing to the varying presence of polypeptides, oligopeptides and amino acids, protein hydrolysates are applicable majorly as foliar sprays. They significantly improve the plant nutrient uptake, growth, market yield and fruit quality.

Some major findings of the biostimulants market report include:

Organic farming techniques have boosted the demand for biostimulants in the agriculture sector

Biostimulants' functionality to retain water will support agriculture sector goals for water reduction which will drive the market demand.

Biostimulants help to overcome the supply fluctuations in the market due to climatic variations

A rise in health consciousness has triggered a demand for clean label and sustainably produced products, which will drive the market expansion

Key market players occupying major biostimulants industry include Arysta LifeScience Corporation, Biolchim S.p.A, Biovert SL, BASF SE, Bayer S.p.A, Desarrollo Agrícola y Minero, S.A, ILSA S.p.A, Italpollina S.p.A, Koppert B.V., and Lallemand Inc.

Rising concerns over improving the crop yield per hectare will enhance market penetration for biostimulants.

Based on the crop type, ornamentals & turf segment will witness a rise in consumption of biostimulants, due to the trend of greener living. Factors such as the adoption of grass lawn for exterior flooring and development of play spaces for both children and adults has encouraged demand for the biostimulants market in the ornamental & turf segment. Moreover, distribution outlets have also expanded which are catering to home scaping and other commercial spaces which will drive the demand for biostimulants in this sector.

Organic farming is practiced across the globe, but the market is the strongest in Europe and North America. The European market has demonstrated a strong growth in the organic industry which will shoot the market growth for biostimulants in this region. Trends such as green living, clean-label and eco-friendliness are reshaping the agriculture models in Europe which will drive the market demand. These trends are coupled with stringent regulations that impose a ban on some chemical additives or restrict their use of levels in the fertilizers, which shall further buttress the biostimulants market.

Liquid segment will witness moderate growth owing to its ready availability and ergonomic properties. Liquid biostimulants are provided in specific concentrations and preclude the problem of mixing. It has also been noted that liquids are more readily absorbed by the plants than powder form biostimulants. These properties have gained it considerable market penetration and will drive further growth in the liquid segment.

The key players are operating in the biostimulants industry with an aim to strengthen their position in the existing market, particularly in emerging economies by taking up expansion strategies. Market participants, such as Biostadt India Limited, offer customized product solutions, which are specific to soil and crop type. They also educate farmers about the benefits of using biostimulants and bio-based agro products. Other players in the market have adopted forward and backward integration to gain greater bargaining power and enhance their profit margin. This is certain to intensify the competitive landscape of the business over the forecast timeline.

