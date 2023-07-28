Biostimulants market to grow at a CAGR of 10.68% from 2022 to 2027: Increasing demand for biostimulants in the agricultural industry will drive market growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The biostimulants market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,512.9 million from 2022 to 2027. The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.68% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Download a Sample Report Now!

Biostimulants market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biostimulants Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including ADAMA Ltd., Bayer AG, Bioiberica S.A.U., Biolchim Spa, Biostadt India Ltd., Biovert SL, Crop Demetra Ltd., FMC Corp., Haifa Group, Idai Nature S.L, Italpollina Spa, Koppert, Micromix Plant Health Ltd., Novozymes AS, OMEX, RAG Stiftung, SEIPASA SA, SICIT Group Spa, UPL Ltd., and Atlantica Agricola, among others

: 15+, Including ADAMA Ltd., Bayer AG, Bioiberica S.A.U., Biolchim Spa, Biostadt India Ltd., Biovert SL, Crop Demetra Ltd., FMC Corp., Haifa Group, Idai Nature S.L, Italpollina Spa, Koppert, Micromix Plant Health Ltd., Novozymes AS, OMEX, RAG Stiftung, SEIPASA SA, SICIT Group Spa, UPL Ltd., and Atlantica Agricola, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Acid-based, Extract-based, and Others), Application (Foliar, Soil, and Seed), Type (Row crops and cereals, Fruits and vegetables, Turfs and ornaments, and Others), and Geography ( Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the biostimulants market, request a sample report

Biostimulants market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including ADAMA Ltd., Bayer AG, Bioiberica S.A.U., Biolchim Spa, Biostadt India Ltd., Biovert SL, Crop Demetra Ltd., FMC Corp., Haifa Group, Idai Nature S.L, Italpollina Spa, Koppert, Micromix Plant Health Ltd., Novozymes AS, OMEX, RAG Stiftung, SEIPASA SA, SICIT Group Spa, UPL Ltd., and Atlantica Agricola.

Biostimulants market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

Increasing demand for biostimulants in the agricultural industry is a major factor driving the biostimulants market. Biostimulants are formulations used in agriculture to improve crop vigor, yield, quality, and stress tolerance. They offer different benefits, such as enhancing plant metabolism, increasing stress tolerance, enhancing nutrient assimilation, and improving water use efficiency. They also contribute to soil fertility and the development of beneficial microorganisms.

However, China, India, the US, and Brazil are major players in the global agriculture market, producing major crops. The use of biostimulants is anticipated to increase in China and India to meet the food demands of their large populations. In Europe, countries like Hungary, Greece, France, and the Czech Republic dominate the biostimulants market, using them extensively in fruit cultivation and horticulture. Hence, The market for biostimulants will benefit from the growth in agricultural output.

Significant Trends -

Reduction in arable land is an emerging biostimulants market trend. The global arable land has been diminishing due to industrialization, urbanization, and population growth, leading to reduced fertility. Emerging economies like China and India will require additional land to meet the growing demand for food. By 2050, the global arable land area is expected to drop by 11%.

To increase food production, biostimulants can help improve crop yield. With shrinking arable land and diminishing agricultural productivity, the use of biostimulants is crucial to enhance crop productivity and meet the increasing food demand. The demand for biostimulants is expected to rise as arable land continues to shrink.

Key Challenges -

The rise in demand for fertilizers is a biostimulants market challenge hindering market growth. Micronutrients are trace minerals needed in small quantities by plants to improve crop quality and soil fertility. Despite their requirement in small quantities, the deficiency of micronutrients can limit some of the critical plant functions, which can result in a low yield, decreased growth, and other plant abnormalities. Micronutrients, including zinc, iron, phosphorous, and magnesium, are required at different stages of plant growth.

However, nutrients can be efficiently applied to plants to overcome nutrient deficiency in plants. These nutrients enhance the nutritional content of horticultural crops, including fruits and vegetables. Hence, these nutrients are key ingredients in the composition of fertilizer, which are generally used to enhance the fertility of the soil. The increasing demand for fertilizers will decline the sales of biostimulants during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The biostimulants market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this biostimulants market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the biostimulants market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the biostimulants market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the biostimulants market across Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of biostimulants market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The foliar spray market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,387.73 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (horticultural crops, field crops, and others), type (nitrogenous, potassic, phosphatic, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing efficiency of foliar spray products is notably driving market growth.

The Global Agrochemicals Market size is estimated to grow by USD 49 million exhibiting a CAGR of 4.48% between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (fertilizers and pesticides), application (cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, and fruits and vegetables), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Increasing the use of herbicides is a major agrochemicals market driver.

Biostimulants market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.68% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,512.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.45 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ADAMA Ltd., Bayer AG, Bioiberica S.A.U., Biolchim Spa, Biostadt India Ltd., Biovert SL, Crop Demetra Ltd., FMC Corp., Haifa Group, Idai Nature S.L, Italpollina Spa, Koppert, Micromix Plant Health Ltd., Novozymes AS, OMEX, RAG Stiftung, SEIPASA SA, SICIT Group Spa, UPL Ltd., and Atlantica Agricola Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 11: Parent market



Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 14: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global biostimulants market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global biostimulants market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 23: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 24: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 25: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 26: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 27: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 28: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 29: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 30: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 31: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 32: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 34: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Acid-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 36: Chart on Acid-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Acid-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Acid-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Acid-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Extract-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 40: Chart on Extract-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Extract-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Extract-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Extract-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 49: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 51: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Foliar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 53: Chart on Foliar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Foliar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Chart on Foliar - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Foliar - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Soil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 57: Chart on Soil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Soil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Chart on Soil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Soil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Seed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on Seed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Seed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on Seed - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Seed - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 65: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Market Segmentation by Type

8.1 Market segments

Exhibit 66: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 68: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Comparison by Type

8.3 Row crops and cereals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 70: Chart on Row crops and cereals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Row crops and cereals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on Row crops and cereals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Row crops and cereals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 74: Chart on Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on Fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Turfs and ornaments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 78: Chart on Turfs and ornaments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Turfs and ornaments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on Turfs and ornaments - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Turfs and ornaments - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 82: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 87: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

10 Geographic Landscape

10.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 88: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

10.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 90: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 91: Data Table on Geographic comparison

10.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 92: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 96: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 100: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 104: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 108: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 112: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 115: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 116: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 118: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 119: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 120: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 121: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 122: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 123: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 124: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 125: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 126: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 127: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 128: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 129: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 130: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 131: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.13 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 132: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 133: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 134: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 135: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 136: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11.1 Market drivers

11.2 Market challenges

11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 137: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 138: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

12.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 139: Overview on factors of disruption

12.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 140: Impact of key risks on business

13 Vendor Analysis

13.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 141: Vendors covered

13.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 142: Matrix on vendor position and classification

13.3 ADAMA Ltd.

Exhibit 143: ADAMA Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: ADAMA Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: ADAMA Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: ADAMA Ltd. - Segment focus

13.4 Bayer AG

Exhibit 147: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 148: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Bayer AG - Segment focus

13.5 Biolchim Spa

Exhibit 151: Biolchim Spa - Overview



Exhibit 152: Biolchim Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Biolchim Spa - Key offerings

13.6 Biostadt India Ltd.

Exhibit 154: Biostadt India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Biostadt India Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Biostadt India Ltd. - Key offerings

13.7 Biovert SL

Exhibit 157: Biovert SL - Overview



Exhibit 158: Biovert SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Biovert SL - Key offerings

13.8 Crop Demetra Ltd.

Exhibit 160: Crop Demetra Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Crop Demetra Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Crop Demetra Ltd. - Key offerings

13.9 FMC Corp.

Exhibit 163: FMC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 164: FMC Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: FMC Corp. - Key offerings

13.10 Haifa Group

Exhibit 166: Haifa Group - Overview



Exhibit 167: Haifa Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Haifa Group - Key offerings

13.11 Idai Nature S.L

Exhibit 169: Idai Nature S.L - Overview



Exhibit 170: Idai Nature S.L - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: Idai Nature S.L - Key offerings

13.12 Italpollina Spa

Exhibit 172: Italpollina Spa - Overview



Exhibit 173: Italpollina Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: Italpollina Spa - Key offerings

13.13 Koppert

Exhibit 175: Koppert - Overview



Exhibit 176: Koppert - Product / Service



Exhibit 177: Koppert - Key offerings

13.14 OMEX

Exhibit 178: OMEX - Overview



Exhibit 179: OMEX - Product / Service



Exhibit 180: OMEX - Key offerings

13.15 RAG Stiftung

Exhibit 181: RAG Stiftung - Overview



Exhibit 182: RAG Stiftung - Product / Service



Exhibit 183: RAG Stiftung - Key offerings

13.16 SICIT Group Spa

Exhibit 184: SICIT Group Spa - Overview



Exhibit 185: SICIT Group Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 186: SICIT Group Spa - Key offerings

13.17 UPL Ltd.

Exhibit 187: UPL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 188: UPL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 189: UPL Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 190: UPL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 191: UPL Ltd. - Segment focus

14 Appendix

14.1 Scope of the report

14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 192: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 193: Exclusions checklist

14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 194: Currency conversion rates for US$

14.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 195: Research methodology



Exhibit 196: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 197: Information sources

14.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 198: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio