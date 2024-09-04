Biostimulants Market to Grow by USD 1.74 Billion (2024-2028) as Agricultural Demand Rises, How AI is Transforming the Market, Technavio Report

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI- The global biostimulants market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.74 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 11.21% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for biostimulants in the agricultural industry is driving market growth, with a trend towards reduction in arable land. However, rise in demand for fertilizers poses a challenge. Key market players include ADAMA Ltd., Atlantica Agricola, Bayer AG, Bioiberica S.A.U., Biolchim Spa, Biostadt India Ltd., Biovert SL, Crop Demetra Ltd., FMC Corp., Haifa Negev technologies Ltd., Idai Nature S.L, Italpollina Spa, Koppert, Micromix Plant Health Ltd., Novozymes AS, OMEX, RAG Stiftung, SEIPASA SA, SICIT Group Spa, and UPL Ltd..

Biostimulants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.21% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1740.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.16 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key countries Germany, China, US, Japan, and Canada Key companies profiled ADAMA Ltd., Atlantica Agricola, Bayer AG, Bioiberica S.A.U., Biolchim Spa, Biostadt India Ltd., Biovert SL, Crop Demetra Ltd., FMC Corp., Haifa Negev technologies Ltd., Idai Nature S.L, Italpollina Spa, Koppert, Micromix Plant Health Ltd., Novozymes AS, OMEX, RAG Stiftung, SEIPASA SA, SICIT Group Spa, and UPL Ltd.

Due to the shrinking arable land worldwide, there is a pressing need to enhance crop productivity to meet the increasing food demand. By 2020, the global food demand is projected to increase by 70% compared to current levels, necessitating an additional 34 million square kilometers of new arable land. However, the global arable land area is expected to decrease by 11% by 2050. To maintain productivity in the existing arable land, the application of fertilizers must be increased. Total Factor Productivity (TFP), a crucial agricultural productivity indicator, is declining. Biostimulants offer a solution by improving crop yield, making them an essential tool for farmers. The market for biostimulants is poised to grow as the demand for food increases and arable land continues to shrink.

The Biostimulants Market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the agriculture sector. Key trends include the use of biostimulants in oilseeds and pulses, durum wheat, and podded crops. Products like hydrolysates, humic substances, kelp extracts, biopolymers, and microbial-derived enzymes are gaining popularity. Nitrates Directive compliant phosphite, silicon, and foliar treatments are also in demand. Primary and secondary metabolites such as plant chemicals, amino acids, betaines, peptides, proteins, sugars, aminopolysaccharides, lipids, vitamins, nucleotides, nucleosides, humic chemicals, and beneficial microorganisms are essential components. The market caters to various crops, vegetables, and food products. Government bodies focus on improving crop water efficiency, addressing abiotic stress, and dealing with climatic scenarios. Soil aeration, water retention, and microbial capability are crucial factors. PH level plays a vital role in the effectiveness of biostimulants. The industry outlook is positive, with continued research and development in this area.

Micronutrients, such as zinc, iron, phosphorus, and magnesium, are essential elements for plant growth, although they are required in small quantities. A deficiency of these micronutrients can negatively impact critical plant functions, resulting in low yields, reduced growth, and abnormalities. These micronutrients play a crucial role in enhancing crop quality and soil fertility during various stages of plant growth. Biostimulants, which contain these micronutrients, can be applied to plants to rectify nutrient deficiencies. These nutrients enhance the nutritional content of horticultural crops, including fruits and vegetables. Additionally, they are vital components of fertilizers, widely used to improve soil fertility. However, the increasing demand for fertilizers may hinder the sales of biostimulants during the forecast period.

The agriculture sector faces numerous challenges in enhancing crop water efficiency, particularly in growing plants like vegetables and fruits. Abiotic stress from climatic scenarios and soil degradation are major concerns. Biostimulants, such as protein hydrolysates, offer solutions by improving soil condition, increasing water retention, and boosting aeration. These products enhance crop quality and yield, contributing to improved farm production and shelf-life of food products. Government bodies encourage the use of biostimulants to mitigate environmental concerns and reduce reliance on synthetic chemical fertilizers. Biostimulants help plants better cope with stressors, ensuring germination and crop protection. The industry outlook is positive, with the fruits & vegetables segment expected to dominate due to increasing population growth and demand for high-quality produce. However, addressing challenges like PH level and microbial capability remains crucial for market success. Soil reclamation and crop improvement are key areas of focus for sustainable agriculture and biostimulant innovation.

Product 1.1 Acid-based

1.2 Extract-based

1.3 Microbial amendments and others Application 2.1 Foliar

2.2 Soil

2.3 Seed Type 3.1 Row crops and cereals

3.2 Fruits and vegetables

3.3 Turfs and ornaments

3.4 Others Geography 4.1 Europe

4.2 APAC

4.3 North America

4.4 South America

4.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Acid-based- The Biostimulants Market refers to the sale of products that enhance plant growth and improve crop yield. These include substances like humic acids, seaweed extracts, and microbial inoculants. Manufacturers produce these products using natural sources or through synthetic processes. The market is driven by increasing agricultural productivity and environmental sustainability concerns. Key players include Haifa Group, Valagro, and Bio-Techne. Companies focus on research and development to create effective and eco-friendly solutions. The market is expected to grow steadily due to rising demand from farmers and agricultural industries.

Research Analysis

Biostimulants are organic or mineral substances that enhance plant growth and crop production by improving soil condition, water irrigation, and nutrient availability. Protein hydrolysates, beneficial microorganisms, and humic substances are common types of biostimulants. Population growth and climate change have increased the demand for sustainable agriculture practices, making biostimulants an attractive alternative to synthetic chemical fertilizers. Natural resources are finite, and biodiversity loss is a growing concern, making the use of biostimulants essential for maintaining land fertility and crop quality. Biostimulants can improve crop yield and crop improvement, particularly in oilseeds and pulses, vegetables, and other food products. They also help plants cope with abiotic stress and climatic scenarios, enhancing crop water efficiency and contributing to soil reclamation. Overall, biostimulants play a crucial role in ensuring food security and sustainable agriculture.

Market Research Overview

Biostimulants are organic or mineral substances that enhance plant growth and crop production by improving soil condition, water irrigation, and nutrient availability. These products include protein hydrolysates, synthetic chemical fertilizers, humic substances, kelp extracts, biopolymers, microbial-derived enzymes, phosphite, silicon, and foliar treatments, among others. The global biostimulants market is driven by population growth, climate change, and the need to protect natural resources and biodiversity. The agriculture sector, particularly in the fruits & vegetables segment, is a significant consumer of biostimulants. These products help improve crop quality, yield, and resistance to abiotic stress, as well as increase crop water efficiency and germination. The market also caters to the needs of arable lands suffering from soil degradation and environmental concerns. Government bodies are promoting the use of biostimulants to address soil reclamation and improve land fertility. The industry outlook is positive, with a focus on developing new products such as primary and secondary metabolites, amino acids, betaines, peptides, proteins, sugars, aminopolysaccharides, lipids, vitamins, nucleotides, nucleosides, humic chemicals, and beneficial microorganisms. The use of biostimulants in seed treatment and foliar sprays is also gaining popularity. However, the market faces challenges such as the Nitrates Directive, regulatory requirements, and the high cost of some products compared to synthetic chemical fertilizers. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable agriculture and the need to address the challenges of climate change and population growth.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Acid-based



Extract-based



Microbial Amendments And Others

Application

Foliar



Soil



Seed

Type

Row Crops And Cereals



Fruits And Vegetables



Turfs And Ornaments



Others

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

