Biostimulants Market to grow over $ 2 Billion during 2021-2025 | Technavio

With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fertilizers & agricultural chemicals industry is likely to witness MIXED impact during the forecast period.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Biostimulants Market

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Biostimulants Market

ADAMA Ltd.

The company offers biostimulants such as Brevis and Optimus/Trimaxx.

BASF SE

The company offers biostimulants, which are used in the agriculture industry to improve the quality of the soil.

Bayer AG

The company offers biostimulants, that are used for stronger crop yields.

Biostimulants Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Biostimulants market is segmented as below:

Product

Acid-based



Extract-based



Others

Type

Row Crops and Cereals



Fruits and Vegetables



Turfs and Ornaments



Others

Application

Foliar



Soil



Seed

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



MEA

The biostimulants market is driven by rising demand for organic food. In addition, rapid industrialization and urbanization is expected to trigger the biostimulants market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

