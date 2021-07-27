Biostimulants Market to grow over $ 2 Billion during 2021-2025 | Technavio
ADAMA Ltd., BASF SE, and Bayer AG will emerge as major biostimulants market participants during 2021-2025
Jul 27, 2021, 18:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the biostimulants market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.24 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fertilizers & agricultural chemicals industry is likely to witness MIXED impact during the forecast period.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Biostimulants Market
ADAMA Ltd.
The company offers biostimulants such as Brevis and Optimus/Trimaxx.
BASF SE
The company offers biostimulants, which are used in the agriculture industry to improve the quality of the soil.
Bayer AG
The company offers biostimulants, that are used for stronger crop yields.
Biostimulants Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Biostimulants market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Acid-based
- Extract-based
- Others
- Type
- Row Crops and Cereals
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Turfs and Ornaments
- Others
- Application
- Foliar
- Soil
- Seed
- Geography
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- South America
- MEA
The biostimulants market is driven by rising demand for organic food. In addition, rapid industrialization and urbanization is expected to trigger the biostimulants market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
