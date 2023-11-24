Biostimulants Market to increase by USD 1.51 billion between 2022 to 2027; ADAMA Ltd., Bayer AG, Bioiberica S.A.U., and more among key companies - Technavio

Technavio

24 Nov, 2023, 17:15 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The biostimulants market size is expected to grow by USD 1.51 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 10.68% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing demand for biostimulants in the agricultural industry is notably driving the biostimulants market. However, factors such as rise in demand for fertilizers may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Acid-based, Extract-based, and Others), Application (Foliar, Soil, and Seed), Type (Row crops and cereals, Fruits and vegetables, Turfs and ornaments, and Others), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the biostimulants market, including  ADAMA Ltd., Bayer AG, Bioiberica S.A.U., Biolchim Spa, Biostadt India Ltd., Biovert SL, Crop Demetra Ltd., FMC Corp., Haifa Group, Idai Nature S.L, Italpollina Spa, Koppert, Micromix Plant Health Ltd., Novozymes AS, OMEX, RAG Stiftung, SEIPASA SA, SICIT Group Spa, UPL Ltd., and Atlantica Agricola. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biostimulants Market 2023-2027
Biostimulants Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

ADAMA Ltd:- The company offers biostimulants such as Brevis.

Biostimulants Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

  • The acid-based segment will be significant during the forecast period. Generally, seaweed extracts and ascophyllum nodosum are some of the most used extract-based biostimulants. These biostimulants improve soil properties, including water retention capability and soil porosity. These biostimulants facilitate microbial activities in the soil, thereby enhancing nutrient uptake and utilization in plants. However, acid-based biostimulants support vegetative growth, early flowering, flower and fruit maturity, and fruit quality. The development of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of  Biostimulants, which is driven by an increase in the global demand for the Biostimulants Industry.

Geography 

  • North America will account for 32% of the global market growth. Factors like the presence of leading biostimulant manufacturers further support market growth in the country. Furthermore, the increasing agricultural activities, including soybean, hogweed, wheat, and grapes cultivation, contribute to the rising consumption of biostimulants. Consequently, the biostimulants market in the US is expected to grow during the forecast period.
  • Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Biostimulants Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist biostimulants market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the biostimulants market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the biostimulants market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of biostimulants market companies

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

