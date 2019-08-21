Biostimulants Market to Reach US$ 5.68 Bn by 2026; Rising Demand for Sustainable Solutions in Farming to Propel Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, India, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Biostimulants Market is likely to gain impetus from a rise in the demand for high-value crops. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled, "Biostimulants Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026," the global market is projected to reach US$ 5.68 Bn by the end of 2026. It will exhibit a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period (2019-2026). The global market was valued at US$ 2.24 Bn in 2018.

The report further states that the governments of numerous countries have begun focusing on the usage of natural or biological origin agricultural inputs in crop production for increased yield and better quality. It is one of the major factors that is anticipated to boost the global Biostimulants Market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, renowned enterprises operating in the global market are focusing on launching technologically advanced and novel products. This is another factor that will increase the sales of biostimulants in the coming years.

Increasing Launch of Awareness Programs to Promote the Adoption of Sustainable Farming Products and Practices to Favor Growth in Europe

The global Biostimulants Market is geographically divided into the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and North America. Amongst these regions, Europe and North America have acquired the largest global Biostimulants Market share generating approximately 50% revenue altogether. The market in Europe is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the rising number of governmental awareness programs that are encouraging the populace in adopting sustainable farming methods, tools, and substances. Several biostimulant promoting councils are also present in this region. One of them is the European Biostimulant Industry Council (EBIC), which is considered to be the most prominent when it comes to promoting the usage of biostimulants among the European farmers. North America, on the other hand, is already witnessing notable growth and Fortune Business Insights predicts that the region will exhibit a high CAGR in the coming years. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for organic products and the presence of U.S. fertilizer regulations that must be strictly followed.

Futureco Bioscience, Italpollina, and Other Key Market Players Launch Innovative Products to Gain Competitive Edge

Futureco Bioscience, an agrobiotechnology company, involved in the research, development, and worldwide commercialization of products for the protection of crops, based in Spain, announced in that it has launched 'Radisan' May 2019. It is a new biostimulant that can be used in the development of roots. It can also improve the structure of a plant and strengthens its general state. Radisan can be applied to a variety of crops during their vegetative growth as it has several benefits.

Italpollina, a provider of biotechnological and certified solutions for modern agriculture, based in Italy, launched Tandem, an innovative biostimulant product in February 2019. It consists of a strain of beneficial microorganism infused with LRPP. The product will aid in promoting the development of roots. Tandem also contains vegetal peptides that improve plant resistance to harsh climatic conditions, namely, excess heat, cold, drought, or even lack of nutrients in the soil.

Fortune Business Insights has profiled some of the prominent companies operating in the global Biostimulants Market. They are Isagro S.p.A, Acadian Seaplants Ltd., Bayer CropScience, Biostadt India Limited, Lallemand Plant Care, Valagro S.p.A, Koppert Biological Systems, BASF SE, UPL, Biolchim S.p.A, Syngenta AG, Agrinos AS, and other key market players.

