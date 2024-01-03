Biosurfactants Market Size to Grow USD 1697.6 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 2.9% - Industry Forecast 2024 to 2029 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosurfactants Market is Segmented by Type ( Rhamnolipids , Sophorolipids ), by Application (Agriculture, Oil Industry, Environmental Protection, Food Industry, Cosmetics and Daily Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2029.

Biosurfactants Market size is expected to reach USD 1697.6 Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2024 to 2029.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Biosurfactants Market:

A number of factors are contributing to the biosurfactant market's notable growth, including growing consumer demand for environmentally friendly products, technological advancements that optimize production efficiency, regulatory support for sustainable practices, the expansion of applications for enhanced oil recovery in the oil and gas industry, ongoing research and development initiatives that expand functional properties, cost competitiveness and scalability in production.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE BIOSURFACTANTS MARKET:

The market for biosurfactants is expanding significantly due to rising environmental sustainability awareness and attention. Since they come from renewable resources, biosurfactants are a more environmentally friendly option than conventional surfactants. Concerns concerning the permanence of synthetic surfactants in ecosystems are allayed by their natural biodegradability, which lessens their negative effects on the environment. The growing need for biosurfactants is a result of industry placing a higher priority on environmentally friendly solutions, which support sustainable practices in a variety of fields.

Biosurfactants are used in a wide range of sectors, such as cosmetics, food & beverage, medicines, and agriculture. They improve soil remediation and pesticide efficacy in agriculture. Because of their biocompatibility, biosurfactants are useful in formulations for pharmaceuticals and cosmetics as well as for emulsification and foam stabilization in the food sector. The market is expanding due to the wide range of applications, as many industries realize the advantages of incorporating biosurfactants into their operations. Biosurfactants are becoming more and more cost-competitive with synthetic counterparts as production technology advances. Biosurfactants are a feasible choice for enterprises looking for economically competitive and sustainable solutions since scalability in manufacturing methods guarantees a dependable and affordable supply chain. The market is growing even faster because of this cost-effectiveness and scalability combination.

Sustainable and eco-friendly products are becoming more and more important to consumers. Because they are organic and biodegradable, biosurfactants complement consumers' inclination for environmentally friendly options. The market is expanding due in large part to customer demand for goods that use Biosurfactants as major components, as knowledge of the negative environmental effects of regular surfactants rises.

Environmentally friendly solutions and sustainable practices are being promoted by governments and regulatory authorities globally. A favorable climate for market expansion is created by laws, incentives, and policies that support the use of biosurfactants in a variety of sectors. These regulations push companies to choose environmentally friendly substitutes, which accelerates the incorporation of biosurfactants into standard industrial procedures.

Biosurfactants find a large market in the oil and gas sector, particularly in applications involving enhanced oil recovery (EOR). Biosurfactants help to lessen the impact on the environment, increase the effectiveness of oil recovery, and decrease interfacial tension. The use of biosurfactants in EOR applications is a major driver of market expansion as the oil and gas industry looks for ecologically friendly methods.

BIOSURFACTANTS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The leading companies in the worldwide biosurfactant market are Soliance, Ecover, and others. About 40% of the worldwide market is occupied by the top 2 competitors.

With over 70% of the world market, North America and Europe are the two largest regions.

Key Companies:

Evonik

Jeneil Biosurfactant

AGAE Technologies

Xi'an Rege Biotechnology

Allied Carbon Solutions

Stepan

GlycoSurf

Rhamnolipid Companies, Inc.

Saraya CO. Ltd

TensioGreen

Deguan BIO

Toyobo Corporation

Shandong Aikang Biotechnology

