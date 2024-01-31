Biosurfactants Market to Reach $3.2 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global biosurfactants market is driven by stringent regulations imposed on synthetic detergents. Both developed and developing economies are imposing regulations and acts to reduce and mitigate the environmental impacts caused by synthetic surfactants. Biosurfactants are often produced from renewable resources such as plant oils, microbial fermentation, and other bio-based feedstocks. Thus, the emphasis on sustainability and the use of renewable resources has been a significant driver for the global biosurfactants market.

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Biosurfactant Market By Type (Glycolipids, Fatty Acids, Phospholipids And Neutral Fats, Lipopeptides, Polymeric Biosurfactants, Others), and Application (Detergent, Cosmetics, Medicine, Food, Bioremediation, Agriculture, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the biosurfactants market was valued for $1.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $3.2 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The global biosurfactants market is driven by robust demand from pharmaceutical sector. The rapid increase in population, rise in pharmaceuticals R&D, up-gradation in technology, increase in focus in the healthcare field in developed & developing nations such as the U.S., China, and India, and rise in the incidence rate of chronic disorder have surged the demand for biosurfactants in the pharmaceutical sector. Biosurfactants such as glycolipids or lipopeptides are widely used as drug delivery molecules, gene transfection, binding immunoglobulins, and others in the growing biomedical field. Thus, the growth of pharmaceutical sector may lead the biosurfactants market to witness a significant growth in demand. However, high costs of biosurfactants may restrain the growth of the biosurfactants market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1.9 billion Market Size in 2032 $3.2 billion CAGR 5.4 % No. of Pages in Report 403 Segments covered Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Growing Environmental Concerns Regulatory Support for Green Products Rising Consumer Awareness Advances in Bio-technology Opportunities Expanding Applications Bioremediation and Environmental Cleanup Customization of Biosurfactants Restraints High Costs of Biosurfactants Limited Availability of Feedstocks

The glycolipids segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on type, the glycolipids segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than half of the global biosurfactants market revenue. Glycolipids play a crucial role in various biological processes, including cell recognition, signaling, and immune response. Researchers and pharmaceutical companies may be increasingly interested in studying and developing glycolipids for therapeutic purposes, leading to an increased demand.

The detergent segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on the application, the detergent segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than half of the global biosurfactants market revenue. One of the primary advantages of biosurfactants is their biodegradability. Unlike some synthetic surfactants, biosurfactants are typically derived from renewable resources and can be broken down by natural processes. This characteristic is appealing in the context of environmentally friendly and sustainable detergent formulations.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than three-seventh of the global biosurfactants market and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region has shown an increasing interest in sustainable and environmentally friendly products across various industries, including the detergent and cleaning sector. Furthermore, consumer awareness regarding the environmental impact of household products has been on the rise. This has led to a demand for greener and safer alternatives in cleaning and personal care products. Biosurfactants, being derived from renewable resources and often produced through environmentally friendly processes, may gain traction in response to consumer preferences.

Leading Market Players: -

Evonik

Biotensidon GmbH

Saraya. Co. Ltd

Allied Carbon Solution

BASF SE

Lankem Ltd.

Holiferm

Solvay

Unilever PLC

Jeneil Biotech

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global biosurfactants market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

