Biosurfactants Market to Record USD 3726.49 thousand| 6.50% CAGR Projection Through 2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Regional Analysis

Europe is expected to account for 55% of the growth of the biosurfactants market during the forecast period. Germany and France are the key countries for the biosurfactants market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and South America. The high consumer preference for bio-based liquid detergents over synthetic powdered detergents will drive the biosurfactants market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The biosurfactants market share growth by the detergents segment will be faster than the cosmetics segments. Biosurfactants are used in household detergents and fabric softeners for effective cleaning. They are soluble in hard water and normal water and assist in cleaning the surface effectively. The inclination of consumers toward green products and the introduction of new products are expected to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Key takeaways from biosurfactants market study

Biosurfactants market size to increase by USD 3726.49 thousand at 6.50% CAGR between 2020 and 2025

at 6.50% CAGR between 2020 and 2025 6.10% year-over-year growth expected in 2021

55% market growth to originate in Europe during the forecast period

during the forecast period The detergents segment accounted for maximum growth in the market in 2020

Dominant vendors include Allied Carbon Solutions Co. Ltd, BASF SE, Boruta-Zachem SA, and others

Biosurfactants Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints

The biosurfactants market is driven by the increasing global industrial waste. The continuous increase in industrial waste worldwide drives the rise in the production of biosurfactants. This is because industrial waste acts as a source of raw materials for the manufacture of biosurfactants. It is identified as a renewable feedstock. Biosurfactants are produced from environment-friendly substrates such as agro-industrial waste products, crop residues, oil processing industry waste, and food processing industry waste. Thus, the high rate of generation of industrial waste is expected to propel the production of biosurfactants during the forecast period.

"Although the increasing global industrial waste will further boost the market growth, the high cost of biosurfactants compared to synthetic counterparts might reduce the growth opportunities for market players", says an analyst at Technavio.

Biosurfactants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3726.49 thousand Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.10 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 55% Key consumer countries Germany, US, France, China, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allied Carbon Solutions Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Boruta-Zachem SA, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Kaneka Corp., Lion Corp., PPG Industries Inc., and Saraya Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing… View our biosurfactants market snapshot to unlock TOC

