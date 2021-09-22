Biosurgery Market by Product and Geography | Global Forecast to 2024 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The biosurgery market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report identifies the increasing number of surgical procedures as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall biosurgery market size.

The Global Biosurgery Market is segmented by Product (soft-tissue attachments, hemostatic agents, bone graft substitutes, surgical sealants, adhesives, and adhesion barriers) and Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW). The constant technological advances will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The biosurgery market covers the following areas:

Biosurgery Market Size

Biosurgery Market Forecast

Biosurgery Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Becton

Dickinson and Co.

CSL Ltd.

Getinge AB

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic Plc

Pfizer Inc.

Stryker Corp.

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Global Robotic Surgery System Market - Global robotic surgery system market is segmented by product (instruments and accessories, system, and services), end-user (hospitals and ASCs), application (gynecology, general surgery, urology, cardiac surgery, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Suture Anchor Market - Global suture anchor market is segmented by type (knotted and knotless), material (biocomposite, PEEK, metallic, bioabsorbable, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value Chain Analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market Outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Soft-tissue attachments - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hemostatic agents - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Bone graft substitutes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Surgical sealants and adhesives - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Adhesion barriers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Technological advances

Enhanced pipeline products

Funding for the development of innovative products

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

CSL Ltd.

Getinge AB

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic Plc

Pfizer Inc.

Stryker Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio