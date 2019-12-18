BioSurplus Appoints Dawn Hocevar to Its Board of Directors

Added Hocevar, "I am elated to be on the board of BioSurplus. BioSurplus does a tremendous job for the industry bringing value and ROI to both buyers and sellers of surplus lab equipment. Their auction platform is the best in the industry and I look forward to supporting both BioSurplus and the industry as a board director."

Dawn Hocevar is President & CEO at BioCT, the life sciences industry association in Connecticut. She was the 2017 National President and Board Chair of Women In Bio and has spent the last five years in various roles with Women In Bio including: fundraising, national program chair and helping to establish Women In Bio's Boardroom Ready program. Women In Bio has 13 chapters across the country with over 2000 members. Dawn also served as Vice President, Business Development with BioSurplus, working closely with BIO and affiliates across the country helping to grow vendor programs and membership. With BioSurplus, she seeded and built business platforms in San Francisco as well as Boston and the New England area including Connecticut. Dawn excels in building relationships, and her vast network adds tremendous value to her work with BioCT. She also has experience in distribution, sales, management and marketing with her 20 years working with Fisher Scientific. She obtained her BS in Microbiology and Chemistry from San Jose State University and worked at Stanford University for six years prior to joining Fisher Scientific.

About BioSurplus

Founded in 2002, BioSurplus is America's preeminent buyer and reseller of preowned lab equipment. Customers can shop from anywhere using the BioSurplus online store, online auctions or visit us in at our California showroom. BioSurplus purchases late model working lab instruments from labs that no longer need them, and then passes on the savings of repurposed equipment to its customers. The BioSurplus team is carefully chosen for their scientific experience and background to ensure the proper marketing, selling and handling of a wide range of laboratory instruments. BioSurplus is dedicated to maximizing the value and use of laboratory equipment for both its buying and selling customers.

