BioSurplus to Conduct Lab Asset Auction of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in Cambridge, Massachusetts

BOSTON, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioSurplus, America's premier lab equipment solutions provider, announced that it will be conducting a timed online auction of laboratory assets from Merrimack Pharmaceuticals' facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The auction will run April 29 to May 2, 2019.

The event features more than 500 lots of high-quality, late-model research and development equipment. Available lots include flow cytometers, chromatography systems, microscopes, centrifuges, incubators and other biotech basics. Included among the lots are premium items, such as:

Agilent 1200 series HPLC systems

BD FACSAria Flow Cytometry system

BD FACSCanto II Flow Cytometry system

BD LSRFortessa Cell Analyzer

BD FACSCalibur Flow Cytometry system

Applied Biosystems QuantStudio 12K Flex Real-Time PCR system

Flex Real-Time PCR system Thermo Scientific NanoDrop 2000 systems

ForteBio Octet Red96 Protein Analyzer

Leica Bond RX Automated Research Stainers

Olympus, Leica and Nikon research microscopes

Vivarium equipment

Various lots of staple laboratory equipment, such as centrifuges, incubators, bench top instruments, consumables and more.

Please visit auctions.biosurplus.com to view the online catalog.

Items can be viewed on-site by appointment. To schedule a walk-through, please visit biosurplusauctions.as.me.

For more information on the auction, please call 858-550-0800 ext. 222, or email auctionsupport@biosurplus.com.

About BioSurplus

Founded in 2002, BioSurplus is a leading, nationwide provider of pre-owned laboratory equipment to the life sciences industry. In addition to offering quality and affordable pre-owned laboratory instruments for start-up labs, mid-sized companies, large pharma and academia, BioSurplus assists all organizations with monetizing surplus equipment through its direct purchase, consignment and/or auction programs. BioSurplus has successfully served the life sciences industry for more than ten years and is proud to provide quality and affordable pre-owned lab equipment with exemplary customer service. BioSurplus is headquartered in San Diego and has representatives in the Bay Area and on the East Coast. For more information, please visit us at www.BioSurplus.com.

