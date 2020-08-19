BioSymetrics Collaborates with Janssen and Sema4 to Predict the Onset of COVID-19

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioSymetrics, a biomedical artificial intelligence company that provides clinical insights and helps researchers develop drugs with greater speed and precision, announces collaboration with Sema4, a patient-centered health intelligence company, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The collaboration will focus on predicting the onset and severity of COVID-19 among different populations using machine learning.

As part of the collaboration, the parties will use BioSymetrics' Contingent-AI™ engine across several projects to characterize high-risk populations, measure and predict disease progression based on biological risk factors and treatment course, and identify markers for clinical phenotype and severity of disease.

"We've been working on deploying AI in the clinical setting for several years," said Anthony Iacovone, Co-Founder and Chairman of BioSymetrics. "We've demonstrated that machine learning can bring speed and precision to helping identify at risk patient populations, predict disease outcomes, and build better treatments, but the pandemic has now pushed biomedical AI technology to the fore front of innovative necessity."

Eric Schadt, Founder and CEO of Sema4 added: "There is dramatic heterogeneity within the COVID-19 patient groups and a spectrum of disease risk that must be interpreted probabilistically – something of which I believe this collaboration will drive through innovation and combined expertise."

BioSymetrics was founded in 2016 to address the data issues that limit the effectiveness of machine learning for biomedical data with a focus on building practical frameworks for clinical analysis and early stage drug discovery. Their platform uses a patent pending AI iteration framework that can be used in conjunction with clinical research to predict target mechanism, identify lead compounds, or provide clinical insights.

The collaboration will operate across several projects with a goal of enabling a vaccine and course of treatment against SARS-CoV-2.

About BioSymetrics (www.biosymetrics.com)

BioSymetrics is a biomedical AI company that's empowering healthcare and R&D innovation with leading data science expertise. Our work is focused on accelerating early stage drug discovery by building a more comprehensive view of human health and pharmaceutical research using a patent pending Contingent-AI™ framework in conjunction with an in vivo experimental practice. Our goal is to improve patient care by accelerating pharmaceutical innovation.

About Sema4 (www.sema4.com)

Sema4 is a patient-centered health intelligence company founded on the idea that more information, deeper analysis, and increased engagement will improve the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease. Sema4 is dedicated to transforming healthcare by building dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories, starting in the areas of reproductive health and oncology. Centrellis™, our innovative health intelligence platform, is enabling us to generate a more complete understanding of disease and wellness and to provide science-driven solutions to the most pressing medical needs. Sema4 believes that patients should be treated as partners, and that data should be shared for the benefit of all.

