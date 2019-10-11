Biosynthetic® Technologies and Sea-Land Chemical Company Reach Distribution Agreement for Biosynthetic Base Oils for North America.

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosynthetic® Technologies announced a distribution partnership with Sea-Land Chemical Company. This partnership will broaden our footprint in the North American market. Biosynthetic® Technologies has teamed up with Sea-Land to market and promote their line of biosynthetic base oils with exclusive distribution into the transportation and industrial lubricants market.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sea-Land Chemical Company will market, sell, warehouse and support Biosynthetic® Technologies' full product portfolio of high-performance, renewable, biodegradable, nonbioaccumulative and nontoxic biosynthetic base oils starting August 15th, 2019.

"This agreement with Sea-Land Chemical Company increases the availability of our biosynthetic base oils across North America, while at the same time expanding the Sea-Land Chemical Company impressive product portfolio to include the bio-based base oil category," said Dr. Matt Kriech, COO at Biosynthetic® Technologies. "We are committed to delivering the highest quality biobased lubricants and as we expand our global footprint, we will endeavor to put distribution agreements in place that will allow us to meet the needs of our environmentally aware customers."

Biosynthetic® Technologies CEO, Mark Miller said, "We are incredibly excited about this recent agreement with Sea-Land Chemical Company, as this organization truly shares our goals and values. We look forward to providing even more customers in North America and Europe with our high-quality synthetic base oils leveraging the excellent reputation of our new partner, Sea-Land Chemical Company."

"Sea-Land Chemical Company continuously focuses on bringing new and innovative technologies to our customer base and enhancing our portfolio of specialty additives and base stocks," said Craig Lundell, Sr. VP of Commercial Operations and Europe. "By joining forces with Biosynthetic® Technologies, we are well-positioned to support the growing needs of our customers in environmentally friendly fluids and look forward to helping them diversify and grow their business in the North American and European lubricant markets."

About Biosynthetic® Technologies:

Biosynthetic® Technologies manufactures a revolutionary new class of biobased synthetic compounds called Estolides that are made from organic fatty acids found in various bio-derived oils. These highly functional biosynthetic oils have numerous uses in lubricant, automotive, marine, pharma and personal care applications and can be used as the primary base oil of a formulation, a component of a base oil co-blend, or even as an additive. In addition to their high-performance properties, these renewable oils are biodegradable and nontoxic. Biosynthetic® Technologies strives to make their mark on the world by delivering innovations for a sustainable future. For more information about Biosynthetic® Technologies, please visit www.biosynthetic.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Sea-Land Chemical Company

Formed in 1964 as a re-seller of fats and oils from the "sea" and the "land", Sea-Land Chemical Company has evolved into a global distributor of specialty chemical additives. Sea-Land is headquartered in the United States with warehouse locations throughout the US, Canada and Europe. The company employs a team of technically trained and market-focused sales and operations professionals dedicated to providing the highest level of service to their customers and supplier partners. Sea-Land, a 100% employee-owned and operated company since 1981, markets and distributes specialty additive technologies from some of the largest manufacturers in the world for lubricants; household, industrial and institutional cleaners; construction; elastomers and personal care markets. Visit our website to learn more, www.sealandchem.com

