Biosynthetic® Technologies and SIP Reach Distribution Agreement for Biosynthetic Base Oils for the European Union

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosynthetic® Technologies today announced a distribution partnership with SIP Specialty Oils and Fluids. This partnership will extend Biosynthetic Technologies' footprint in the European market to meet the extensive European demand for biobased base oils. Biosynthetic® Technologies has teamed up with SIP Specialty Oils and Fluids to market and promote their line of biosynthetic base oils to industrial markets across Europe. Under the terms of the agreement, SIP Specialty Oils and Fluids will market, sell, warehouse and support Biosynthetic® Technologies full product portfolio of high-performance, renewable, biodegradable, nonbioaccumulative and nontoxic biosynthetic base oils starting September 19th, 2019.

Biosynthetic® Technologies CEO Mark Miller said, "We are incredibly excited about this recent agreement with SIP Specialty Oils and Fluids, as our organizations are very much aligned in our goals and values. We look forward to providing customers in Europe with our high-quality synthetic base oils leveraging the excellent reputation of our new partner, SIP Specialty Oils and Fluids."

"This agreement with SIP Specialty Oils and Fluids increases the availability of our biosynthetic base oils across Europe which is an essential region to us," said Dr. Matt Kriech, COO at Biosynthetic® Technologies. "We are committed to delivering the highest quality biobased lubricants and as we expand our global footprint, we will endeavor to put distribution agreements in place that will allow us to meet the needs of our environmentally aware customers. SIP Specialty Oils and Fluids is indeed our partner of choice for Specialty Oils and Fluids across Europe. Their extensive expertise in the biobased lubricant space will enable us to establish a stronghold on the European market."

"SIP is delighted to have reached agreement to become the European distribution partner of Biosynthetic Technologies and we very much look forward to working together to achieve our common goals in the area of renewable and sustainable base oils," said Steve Spencer, Managing Director of SIP Ltd. "Biosynthetic Technologies have already demonstrated that their approach to the partnership is supportive, includes clear objectives and is straightforward; all essential factors for a sound and collaborative principal/distributor relationship. Together with SIP's experience in this market space and our high levels of service and flexibility, we believe this will be a winning team and we look ahead to achieving great success throughout Europe."

Biosynthetic® Technologies manufactures a revolutionary new class of biobased synthetic compounds called Estolides that are made from organic fatty acids found in various bio-derived oils. These highly functional biosynthetic oils have numerous uses in lubricant, automotive, marine, pharma and personal care applications and can be used as the primary base oil of a formulation, a component of a base oil co-blend, or even as an additive. In addition to their high-performance properties, these renewable oils are biodegradable and nontoxic. Biosynthetic Technologies strives to make their mark on the world by delivering innovations for a sustainable future. For more information about Biosynthetic™ Technologies, please visit www.biosynthetic.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SIP is an independent marketer of specialty oils, fluids and additives and has been active in EAME for more than 30 years. Operating from its office in London, UK, and distribution hub in Antwerp, Belgium, products are supplied throughout Europe and beyond by vessel, road tanker, flexi/iso tanks and packages and includes medicinal and technical white oils, drilling base fluids, premium industrial oils, process oils, environmentally acceptable base oils, low viscosity specialty fluids and a range of additives. For more information about SIP, please visit www.sip.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

