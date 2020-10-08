Biosynthetic® Technologies and Univar Solutions Reach Distribution Agreement for BioEstolides™ for the European Personal Care Ingredients Market

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosynthetic® Technologies today announced a distribution partnership with Univar Solutions for Europe, Middle East and Africa. This partnership will extend Biosynthetic Technologies' footprint for the personal care market outside of the US market to meet the demand for biobased personal care ingredients with its' BioEstolides™ product line. Biosynthetic Technologies entered in a distributor agreement with Univar Solutions for the USA earlier this year. Under the terms of the new agreement, Univar Solutions will market, sell, warehouse and support Biosynthetic® Technologies full BioEstolide product portfolio starting September 30, 2020.

BioEstolides are a stable bio-derived based oils and a natural non-GMO source with unique performance features. BioEstolides are renewable and biodegradable oils that deliver high performance benefits as an emollient with enhanced stability, exceptional moisturization characteristics and a light, satiny feel. These oils are REACH certified and carry Kosher, Vegan and Halal certifications as well.

Biosynthetic® Technologies President Biosynthetic® Technologies Food, Drug and Personal Care, Jakob Bredsguard said, "We are incredibly excited about this recent agreement with Univar Solutions, after securing a successful distribution agreement with the US counterpart last year. As an organization, Univar Solutions is very much aligned with Biosynthetic Technologies' goals and values. We look forward to providing customers in the EU with our high-quality BioEstolide product line leveraging the excellent reputation of our new partner, Univar Solutions."

"Univar Solutions is excited to have reached an agreement to expand our partnership with Biosynthetic Technologies beyond the United States, and distribute its BioEstolide™ product line throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa," said Kelly Gilroy, vice president of global beauty and personal care at Univar Solutions. "Our existing partnership with BioSynthetic® Technologies has brought value to both organizations and benefitted our customers. With our experience across the globe in the clean beauty segment, our technical expertise, and our high levels of commercial service and flexibility, we are well positioned to help meet our customers' needs and grow our supplier partner's volume. We look forward to this expanded global relationship with BioSynthetic Technologies," Gilroy added.

"This agreement with Univar Solutions increases the availability of our BioEstolide product line in the EU is essential to Biosynthetic Technologies," said Dr. Matt Kriech, COO at Biosynthetic® Technologies. "We are committed to delivering the highest quality sustainable ingredients for the personal care market, and as we expand our global footprint, we will endeavor to put distribution agreements in place that will allow us to meet the needs of our environmentally aware customers. Univar Solutions is indeed our partner of choice for the US Personal Care market. Their extensive expertise in this market will enable us to canvas the market in a grander scale."

At Biosynthetic® Technologies, we understand the importance of sustainable manufacturing practices. We are constantly looking for ways to minimize the negative impacts on the environment while conserving energy and natural resources. Our objective is to make sustainability a point of difference for our business, and we are confident that this strategy will generate even greater benefits for the environment in which we operate, the people that we work with and the communities we are part of. Biosynthetic® Technologies is committed to sustainability and clearly focused on the responsible use of natural resources in our daily business. We understand that health, environmental awareness and traceability play just as large a role for consumers as quality and efficacy. Biosynthetic® Technologies is aware of its responsibility in this business and sustainability. As such, our manufacturing facility is operating with a NEGATIVE carbon footprint!

About Biosynthetic® Technologies:

Biosynthetic® Technologies manufactures a revolutionary new class of natural personal care ingredients called BioEstolides™ that are made from natural fatty acids found in various bio-derived oils. These renewable and biodegradable oils deliver high performance benefits as an emollient with enhanced stability, exceptional moisturization characteristics and a light, satiny feel. Biosynthetic Technologies strives to make their mark on the world by delivering innovations for a sustainable future. For more information about Biosynthetic™ Technologies, please visit www.biosynthetic.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Univar Solutions:

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools the company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and grow together. Learn more at www.univarsolutions.com.

