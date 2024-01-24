Biosynthetic® Technologies Announces Dr. Matthew Kriech as New Chief Executive Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosynthetic Technologies, a leader in environmentally sustainable base oils, today announced the appointment of Dr. Matthew Kriech as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Kriech previously served as the Chief Operating Officer of Biosynthetic Technologies before becoming the President in 2023.

Biosynthetic Technologies new CEO, Dr. Matthew Kriech.
Dr. Kriech brings with him over 15 years of experience in the oleo and petrochemical industries. In addition to helping Biosynthetic Technologies grow the operations side of the organization, he carries with him an extensive technical pedigree, having graduated with a B.A. in Chemistry from Wabash College before finishing his Ph.D. at the University of Utah.

In Dr. Kriech's previous roles as COO and President, he helped commercialize Biosynthetic Technologies' patented Estolide technology. He also developed a robust international supply chain with Travis Thompson (VP of Operations and R&D at Biosynthetic). In 2023 he hired Chris Crawford as VP of Commercial and Marketing to develop a high-performing commercial team as well as update the Biosynthetic brand. Dr. Kriech aided in the acquisition and integration of Innoleo, the commodity Oleochemical arm of Biosynthetic Technologies in 2021. His commitment to delivering high-performance and truly sustainable technology to the market in commercial quantities aligns flawlessly with the core values of Biosynthetic Technologies, making him a tremendous fit with the organization.

"Working with the high-performing team at Biosynthetic Technologies is an exciting opportunity as we are making a real-world impact to sustainability with our technology," said Kriech.  "I'm extremely excited about the growth in our people, our product portfolio, and our company over the next few years."

About Biosynthetic Technologies

Biosynthetic Technologies strives to create a new future for sustainability by delivering innovations to serve a wide variety of industries by using organic fatty acids found in plant oils to provide biobased, non-toxic, and sustainable base oils to the Industrial Lubricant, Metalworking, Agriculture, Personal Care, and CASE markets. For more information, please visit www.biosynthetic.com.

