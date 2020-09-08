Biosynthetic Technologies Announces Hiring Of Application And Commericialization Lead; Mr. Jeff Mackey

Jeff Mackey has been active in the metalworking industry for almost 30 years beginning at Van Straaten/Castrol in R&D. Prior to Biosynthetic Technologies, Jeff was Vice President of Marketing and Business Development for Yushiro Manufacturing Americas, Inc. where he focused on new market development and M&A activities. Jeff has held several committee positions over the years including past Chair of the Metalworking committee for ILMA, Past Chair for STLE's CMFS committee, and is currently Vice -Chair for STLE's LORV section. Jeff lives in the Indianapolis area with his wife and three children and enjoys golf, volleyball, and spending time with his family.

"We are honored to have Jeff join our Biosynthetic Technologies team," said Mark Miller, CEO of Biosynthetic Technologies, "Jeff brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the metalworking fluids and many other markets to the Biosynthetic Technologies team. We are very fortunate to have him on our team as we continue to expand our biobased product portfolio. Jeff is an accomplished executive who will lead this new product line to success."

"I'm delighted to be joining the BT Team," said Mackey. "It's especially exciting to be working with a company so focused on innovation and making significant positive changes to the industry. It's refreshing to see the energy the team brings to everything they do."

Biosynthetic Technologies manufactures a revolutionary new class of biobased synthetic compounds called Estolides that are made from organic fatty acids found in various bio-derived oils. These highly functional biosynthetic oils have numerous uses in lubricant, automotive, industrial, metalworking fluids and marine applications and can be used as the primary base oil of a lubricant formulation, a component of a base oil co-blend, or even as an additive. In addition to their high-performance properties, these oils are: Biodegradable, Sustainable, Renewable, Non-bioaccumulative, and Non-toxic.

"We are pleased to announce this new line of specialty castor derivatives and entrance to the metalworking fluids market with these products. In addition to these products being sustainable and natural, we are proud to say that they are manufactured in a facility that runs on 100% sustainable energy, with carbon negative manufacturing," said Dr. Matt Kriech, COO Biosynthetic Technologies. "At Biosynthetic® Technologies, we understand the importance of sustainable manufacturing practices. We are constantly looking for ways to minimize the negative impacts on the environment while conserving energy and natural resources. Our objective is to make sustainability a point of difference for our business, and we are confident that this strategy will generate even greater benefits for the environment in which we operate, the people that we work with and the communities we are part of."

Biosynthetic® Technologies is committed to sustainability and clearly focused on the responsible use of natural resources in our daily business. We understand that health, environmental awareness, and traceability play just as large a role for consumers as quality and efficacy. Biosynthetic® Technologies is aware of its responsibility in this business and sustainability. Biosynthetic Technologies delivers innovative solutions for a sustainable future.

About Biosynthetic® Technologies:

