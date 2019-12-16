Biosynthetic Technologies Announces New President of Biosynthetic Technologies Food, Drugs and Personal Care Division; Mr. Jakob Bredsguard

Jakob is one of the founding members of Biosynthetic Technologies and is named on over 30 of the patents. He now helps support corporate strategy, commercialization efforts, business development, commercial sales and formulation efforts. Jakob received his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of California Irvine. He sits on the advisory board for the Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering Department at the University of California Irvine. He has served as an industry expert for the US Government to audit federal research and development efforts. Jakob volunteers some of his free time to coach youth sports teams and looks to support families dealing with pediatric cancer.

"We are honored to have Jakob run our Food, Drugs and Personal Care Division," said Mark Miller, CEO of Biosynthetic Technologies, "Jakob brings talent, expertise and energy to the table. We are very fortunate to have him by our side as we continue to expand Biosynthetic Technologies and develop natural and sustainable products for different applications. Jakob is an accomplished executive who will lead this new division to success."

Biosynthetic® Technologies will launch its first product line; BioEstolides™ at the NYSCC Technology Showcase in New York. BioEstolide esters are new renewable plant-based emollients that combine high stability and exceptional moisturization characteristics. They impart a light satiny and non-sticky feel, excellent absorption, and superior functionality as an emollient. When used in skincare, haircare and decorative applications, BioEstolides™ imparts a luxurious feel, absorbs quickly and provides superior functionality as an emollient. The product's excellent oxidative and hydrolytic stability properties provide considerably longer shelf life than other natural or naturally derived oils. In addition, BioEstolides exhibit inherent UV absorption properties, are renewable, non-GMO, vegan, kosher, halal, natural and fully sustainable. These highly functional "biosynthetic" oils available in three viscosity grades and have numerous uses in cosmetic and personal care applications. Their superior functionality will be on display in a poster session at the NYSCC Technology Showcase in New York, NY.

"We are pleased to announce our new division and entrance to the personal care market space with our BioEstolodes™. In addition to these esters being sustainable and natural, we are proud to say that they are manufactured in a facility that runs on 100% sustainable energy," said Mr. Bredsguard. "Our high-performance BioEstolides are a new, biobased alternative to existing raw materials and offer benefits that will have a significant impact on the personal care marketplace."

BioEstolides are commercially available under the INCI name of Ethylhexyl Hydroxystearate Estolide. For more information on BioEstolides, please visit www.biosynthetic.com/personalcare. A copy of the NYSCC poster as presented at the NYSCC Technology Showcase is available for downloading on this page.

About Biosynthetic® Technologies:

Biosynthetic® Technologies manufactures a revolutionary new class of biobased synthetic compounds called Estolides that are made from organic fatty acids found in various bio-derived oils. These highly functional biosynthetic oils have numerous uses in lubricant, automotive, marine, pharma and personal care applications and can be used as the primary base oil of a formulation, a component of a base oil co-blend, or even as an additive. In addition to their high-performance properties, these renewable oils are biodegradable and nontoxic. Biosynthetic Technologies strives to make their mark on the world by delivering innovations for a sustainable future. For more information about Biosynthetic™ Technologies, please visit www.biosynthetic.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

