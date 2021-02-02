Biosynthetic Technologies Receives Provisional AEGIR-Marine Approval For Its Biobased Biosynthetic® VGP Compliant ISO 68 Hydraulic Fluid

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosynthetic® Technologies today announced it has been awarded the provisional AEGIR-Marine approval for its Biosynthetic® ISO 68 hydraulic fluid specifically manufactured for marine applications.

Biosynthetic Technologies has developed a novel class of high-performance, bio-based base oils for the use in finished lubricants. These base oils utilize the patented estolide technology and are biobased, biodegradable, non-bioaccumulative, and non-toxic. To showcase the efficacy and superior performance characteristics of these base oils, Biosynthetic Technologies has developed an ISO 68 marine hydraulic fluid that is sustainable, biobased, and VGP compliant. The patented estolide technology enhances the lubricity, demulsibility, film strength, hydrolytic stability, and oxidative stability of the lubricant and enhances seal compatibility as well; the perfect combination for demanding marine lubricant applications.

"We are proud to report that our biobased, VGP compliant marine hydraulic fluid has received provisional AEGIR-Marine approval, indicating that AEGIR's Prime seals and Biosynthetic Technologies' lubricants are compatible," said Dr. Matt Kriech, COO of Biosynthetic Technologies.

AEGIR-Marine's static compatibility tests found compatibility between the Prime seals Biosynthetic ISO 68 Hydraulic Fluid lubricant. "Meeting our focus of innovations for a sustainable future , receiving AEGIR-Marine approval for our VGP compliant marine lubricants is key to the successful integration of our base oils into the development and manufacture of Environmentally Acceptable Lubricants (EAL) formulations worldwide." Said Mr. Mark Miller, CEO of Biosynthetic Technologies. "Our sustainable base oils deliver superior performance, especially in the areas of lubricity, oxidative stability and hydrolytic stability as well as wear performance, providing the market with a high performance alternative to petroleum derived lubricants."

At Biosynthetic Technologies, we understand the importance of sustainable manufacturing practices. Biosynthetic Technologies is committed to sustainability and clearly focused on the responsible use of natural resources in our daily business. We understand that health, environmental awareness and traceability play just as large a role for consumers as quality and efficacy. Biosynthetic Technologies is aware of its responsibility in this business and sustainability. As such, our manufacturing facility is operating with a NEGATIVE carbon footprint!

About Biosynthetic® Technologies:

Biosynthetic® Technologies manufactures a revolutionary new class of biobased synthetic compounds called Estolides that are made from organic fatty acids found in various bio-derived oils. These highly functional biosynthetic oils have numerous uses in lubricant, automotive, marine, pharma and personal care applications and can be used as the primary base oil of a formulation, a component of a base oil co-blend, or even as an additive. In addition to their high-performance properties, these renewable oils are biodegradable and nontoxic. Biosynthetic Technologies strives to make their mark on the world by delivering innovations for a sustainable future. For more information about Biosynthetic™ Technologies, please visit www.biosynthetic.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About AEGIR-Marine

AEGIR-Marine is a full service provider for stern tube seals and propulsion systems for the maritime industry. The company focuses on exceptional quality service for both ship owners and ship managers. AEGIR-Marine was established in 2000. Since then the company managed to become a major supplier of independent maritime services for all main maritime propulsion systems. AEGIR-Marine's headquarters are located in Wijk bij Duurstede, the Netherlands. The company also has offices in Namibia, Singapore, Dubai, China and the USA from where Service Engineers can be dispatched globally. Besides its offices, AEGIR-Marine works with a network of professional agents. From Canada to Chile, from Indonesia to Sweden and from Greece to Japan. More information is available via www.aegirmarine.com.

