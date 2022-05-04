BioSystics, Inc. is introducing the BioSystics Analytics Platform™ (BioSystics-AP™) at the Microphysiology Systems World Summit in New Orleans, May 30-June 3, 2022.

The BioSystics-AP captures, analyzes, computationally models and shares data, while developing new knowledge from patient-derived experimental and in vitro model data as a major step to accelerate the path to Patient Digital Twins for precision medicine.

PITTSBURGH , May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioSystics, Inc. , a recent spin-off from the University of Pittsburgh (UPitt), has been developing the Microphysiology Systems Database, the core of the BioSystics Analytics Platform (BioSystics-AP™), with funding over the last ten years from the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS). BioSystics obtained an exclusive license from UPitt and is offering versions of the newly branded BioSystics-AP online to non-profits and on-site to for-profit customers. An early focus of the company is the workflow from early drug discovery and development through "preclinical trials" using data generated from a broad range of advanced in vitro models. In particular, BioSystics is using patient-derived human organoid microphysiology systems (MPS) and stem cell 3D layered/bioprinted MPS that recapitulate the heterogeneity of patient diseases in different organs. The human MPS organ models can be investigated separately, or as fluidically-coupled organ subsystems, to study mechanisms of disease progression and response to therapeutic treatments. Furthermore, the safety of various therapeutics can be tested in these patient-derived MPS models before being given to the patients. Data from the patient-specific MPS can be integrated with that patient's clinical data. The goal is to create Patient Digital Twins for precision medicine that can predict what therapeutic treatments would be best for each patient and can be used to optimally recruit the best clinical trial patient cohorts for a particular drug candidate.

Mark E. Schurdak, President of BioSystics, stated "Animal models of disease and safety are often not concordant with humans. BioSystics believes that the use of data from patient-derived, in vitro physiological models and other patient-centric data will increase the success rate in getting drugs to market and selecting therapies by providing customers with patient-relevant knowledge for making decisions".