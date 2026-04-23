biota Landscapes Becomes the Midwest's First Certified B Corporation™ in the Landscape Industry

The Minnesota-based design, build, and lifetime care firm joins a global community of businesses committed to people, planet, and long-term impact.

MINNEAPOLIS, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- biota Landscapes is now a Certified B Corporation™, becoming the first landscape firm in the Midwest to earn this sustainability certification from B Lab®, the nonprofit behind the global B Corp movement.

To learn more about biota Landscapes' approach and services, visit www.biotalandscapes.com.

B Corp Certification recognizes companies that meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Certified companies are required to consider the impact of decisions on employees, clients, communities, and the environment, not just profit (learn more: bcorp.com). For biota Landscapes, this milestone formalizes a long-standing commitment to responsible business practices.

Since its founding, biota has operated under a Design → Build → Lifetime Care model, an integrated approach ensuring landscapes are designed, built, and maintained to evolve and improve over time. This reflects the company's belief that landscapes should deliver lasting ecological and social value beyond installation.

"You can't separate a truly great landscape from the principles behind it," said Steve Modrow, Co-Founder of biota Landscapes. "The way we approach design, the plants we select, and the relationships we cultivate have always represented something deeper than aesthetics. B Corp Certification validates what we've practiced all along."

Key environmental initiatives include:

Solar-powered headquarters since 2021

Battery-operated horticultural equipment across the fleet

Native plantings and biodiversity-focused design

Rain gardens and permeable paving systems

Chemical-free maintenance practices

Beyond environmental initiatives, biota has invested in its local community through:

Tree planting in storm-impacted neighborhoods

Garden and play space installations in underserved communities

Ongoing support for local nonprofit organizations

"This certification reflects how we've always run the business — with accountability to more than the bottom line," Jim Saybolt, Co-Founder of biota Landscapes adds, "It's a public commitment to keep improving how we operate: how we treat our team, how we serve our clients, and how we show up for our community. Joining the B Corp community makes that commitment official."

About biota Landscapes

biota Landscapes is a Minnesota-based landscape design, construction, and horticultural care firm specializing in luxury outdoor environments. Through its integrated Design → Build → Lifetime Care approach, biota creates landscapes designed to thrive over time while prioritizing sustainability.

Media Contact:

Elle LaMere

[email protected]

612-781-4000

SOURCE biota Landscapes