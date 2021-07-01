Biotage AB (publ) appoints new CFO

UPPSALA, Sweden, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maja Nilsson has been appointed as new CFO and member of Biotage AB (publ) Group Management, based out of the Group Headquarters in Uppsala, Sweden

Maja brings deep knowledge and experience from different functions within finance and management, in the life science industry. Maja has a solid career in management positions within Getinge, and most currently as CFO for Getinge's Product Area Critical Care and as Executive Vice President for Maquet Critical Care AB. Prior to joining Getinge, Maja's most recent assignments was with PwC as Manager and Accounting Consultant and John Mattson Fastighets AB as Business Controller.

"I am very happy to welcome Maja as new CFO for Biotage. Maja will be a key contributor in scaling up Biotage's business going forward and I am convinced she will bring even further competence and strengths to Biotage.", says Tomas Blomquist, CEO and President of Biotage."

Maja assumes her new position on October 1, 2021.

This is information that Biotage AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 15.00 CET on Jul 1, 2021

About Biotage

Biotage is a Global Impact Tech Company committed to solving society's problems. We offer workflow solutions and products to customers in drug discovery and development, analytical testing and water and environmental testing.



Biotage is contributing to sustainable science with the goal to make the world healthier, greener and cleaner - HumanKind Unlimited.



Our customers span a broad range of market segments including pharmaceutical, biotech, contract research and contract manufacturers as well as clinical, forensic and academic laboratories in addition to organizations focused on food safety, clean water and environmental sustainability.



Biotage is headquartered in Uppsala in Sweden and employs approx. 485 people worldwide. The Group had sales of 1,092 MSEK in 2020 and our products are sold in more than 70 countries. Biotage's share (BIOT) is listed in the Mid Cap segment on the NASDAQ Stockholm.



Website: www.biotage.com

