Biotage AB (publ) publishes its 2020 Annual Report, Corporate Governance Report and Remuneration Report

UPPSALA, Sweden, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotage's 2020 Annual Report, Corporate Governance Report and Remuneration Report are as of today available at: www.biotage.com

This is information that Biotage AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 17.00 CET on March 26, 2021.



About Biotage

solutions and products to customers in drug discovery and development, analytical testing and water and environmental testing.



Biotage is contributing to sustainable science with the goal to make the world healthier, greener and cleaner - HumanKind Unlimited.



Our customers span a broad range of market segments including pharmaceutical, biotech, contract research and contract manufacturers as well as clinical, forensic and academic laboratories in addition to organizations focused on food safety, clean water and environmental sustainability.



Biotage is headquartered in Uppsala in Sweden and employs approx. 485 people worldwide. The Group had sales of 1,092 MSEK in 2020 and our products are sold in more than 70 countries. Biotage's share (BIOT) is listed in the Mid Cap segment on the NASDAQ Stockholm.

