UPPSALA, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotage's Board of Directors has considered the issue to propose an Extraordinary General Meeting in 2020 to decide on a dividend. Due to continued uncertainty regarding the COVID-19-pandemic, the Board of Directors has decided not to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting during the current year to decide on a dividend.

As usual, the Board of Directors intends to submit its proposed dividend during 2021 in connection with the publication of the year-end report for 2020, which will be published on February 12, 2021.

This is information that Biotage AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 4.30pm CET on November 4, 2020.

About Biotage

Biotage is a Global Impact Tech Company committed to solving society's problems. We offer workflow solutions and products to customers in Drug Discovery and Development, Analytical Testing and Water and Environmental Testing.

Biotage is contributing to sustainable science with the goal to make the world healthier, greener and cleaner - HumanKind Unlimited.

Our customers span a broad range of market segments including Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Contract Research and Contract Manufacturers as well as Clinical, Forensic and Academic laboratories in addition to organizations focused on Food safety, Clean water and Environmental sustainability.

Biotage is headquartered in Uppsala in Sweden and employs approx. 500 people worldwide.

The Group had sales of SEK 1,101 million in 2019 and our products are sold in more than 70 countries.

Biotage share (BIOT) is listed in the Mid Cap segment on the NASDAQ Stockholm.

Website: www.biotage.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/biotage/r/biotage-s-board-of-directors-does-not-intend-to-propose-a-dividend-during-the-current-year,c3231404

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/705/3231404/1330631.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE Biotage