BioTE Medical Founder and Chairman Warns of Potential Serious Impact on Women's Health from Recent Position Statement on Women's Testosterone Therapy Lasting Generations

DALLAS, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Gary Donovitz, Founder and Chairman of BioTE Medical, says that the future of millions of otherwise healthy women could be in jeopardy if the recent position statement published in the October issue of The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism is given any credence. The position statement was made by a group of medical societies that claim testosterone therapy is appropriate for women only when it is used to treat Hypoactive Sexual Desire Dysfunction (HSDD).

Dr. Donovitz says the position statement mischaracterizes documented benefits of bioidentical testosterone hormone therapies, such as improved heart, brain and bone health, and ignores major scientific findings as well as a published 2017 consensus statement from a panel of healthcare professionals with more than 100,000 years of collective experience with testosterone supplementation and optimization therapies.

The position statement, notes Dr. Donovitz, is a severely limited discussion that disregards decades of research. He explains that it conspicuously lacks any reference to the much more comprehensive consensus study from 2017 in which a wide range of specialists concluded that testosterone insufficiency and other hormone imbalances may be the underlying cause of many women's health issues. Dr. Donovitz points out that using nearly 100 documented references and drawing on the knowledge of a diverse group of experts, the 2017 consensus study is supported by current scientific and clinical evidence that testosterone should be part of a woman's disease prevention and hormone optimization program.

Dr. Donovitz questions the motives behind the recent study, noting that upturn in demand for highly successful bioidentical hormone pellet therapies may have affected other forms of therapies, including the one-size-fits-all synthetic products. Subcutaneous bio-identical pellets manufactured by FDA registered outsourcing facilities are specifically dosed to the individual and offer the safest option with a broad range of benefits.

Donovitz says that "instead of educating people about the major impact bioidentical hormone pellet therapies can make on major diseases affecting women – heart, cancer, bone health and Alzheimer's, to name a few – the recent position statement on the use of testosterone in female hormone replacement therapies unfairly minimizes decades of substantive research. It ignores the successes of testosterone hormone optimization therapy for a multitude of chronic diseases."

His concern is that flawed public statements about hormone therapies will deter people from considering valid therapy options that are currently prescribed and administered by thousands of doctors nationwide. He says, "I am convinced that testosterone therapy in women can enhance the quality of their life no matter their age. It's therefore important to debunk the myths and address the distortions surrounding what has been 80 years of study and genuine advancements in preventative medicine." Dr. Donovitz adds that "Disregarding major scientific findings while promoting other misguided and inaccurate studies supported by questionable sources is grossly unfair to patients and quality medical professionals alike."

For more information on the 2017 consensus group study visit: https://medicinaysaludpublica.com/testosterone-insufficiency-and-treatment-in-women-international-expert-consensus/

Dr. Donovitz is a board certified obstetrician-gynecologist with over 30 years of experience in advanced hormone replacement and bioidentical hormone optimization therapies. He is also the founder and chairman of BioTE Medical, an industry leading bioidentical hormone research and development and medical training company. BioTE has trained thousands of physicians on hormone replacement and optimization therapies, and the physicians it has trained currently treat more than 400,000 patients. Dr. Donovitz is also the author of "Age Healthier Live Happier" and the soon to be published book "Testosterone Matters… MORE!"

