BioTec Unveils Two New Sulfur-Based Products, Showcasing Technology at Major Domestic and Global Exhibitions

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioTec, a specialized bio company, is launching two new products based on its patented processed sulfur technology in the second half of this year. Founded in 2019, BioTec has focused on combining microbial fermentation and processed sulfur technology to develop innovations that protect both the environment and human/animal health. Its core business areas include livestock mineral supplements, sulfur-based deodorizing agents, and functional food development.

The company has supplied high-performance deodorants and gut health–enhancing supplements to help livestock farms address odor issues, while also advancing integrated crop–livestock recycling agriculture technologies that convert livestock manure into valuable resources for sustainable farming systems. In addition, BioTec has expanded into high-value food development, including pet supplements and antioxidant functional salts, while conducting research into alternative foods to address future food security challenges.

This year, BioTec is introducing two new products: processed-sulfur-based pet supplements and ORP –200 mV antioxidant salt. To support the launches, the company will participate in major domestic and overseas exhibitions from November to December 2025, including the Busan International Seafood Expo (Nov 5–7), in-cosmetics Asia in Thailand (Nov 2–7), and FOOD & BEVERAGE 2025 in Japan (Dec 3–5). During the exhibitions, BioTec will provide product demonstrations and consultations for livestock farmers, pet owners, and functional food distributors.

SOURCE BioTec