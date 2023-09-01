Biotech & Pharma 4.0 Smart Manufacturing: The Futuristic Approach

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge, a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently connected with a large Europe-based pharma company focused on large and small molecules.

With a view to bolstering its current focus on biologics and bringing its manufacturing strategy up to speed with demand trends, the company leadership considered shopfloor-wide digitization as a key lever for automating operations and driving manufacturing throughput. Before pivoting production toward Pharma 4.0 smart manufacturing, the company needed a clear dashboard view of what it stood to gain in terms of improved quality control and efficiency gains from the digitization exercise.

Game-Changing Solutions:

After understanding the extent of the client's challenges, the SpendEdge team of procurement experts decided to carefully study the intricacies of each requirement and create bespoke solution to suit the scope of the client's business model.

As per the procurement leader, SpendEdge experts were able to map digital devices, systems, and processes (e.g., IoTs, AI, robotics) across relevant segments of the client's production flow. Based on deep understanding of the market innovations and client's digitization needs, the specialists mapped the technologies, covering various touchpoints in the value chain. They assisted the client teams in understanding the pros and cons of the technology and the adoption of the smart manufacturing methods in pharma and other segments.

As a next step, the team carried out an in-depth and exhaustive evaluation of vendors with demonstrable capacity to implement the technologies in question – with only pleasant surprises for the client. The team compared the costs and benefits of the solution and generated metrics to help the client make an informed decision. The professionals located and evaluated right-fit cyber-physical security vendors mapping to the client's exacting requirements and prepared a short list of three for the client's consideration.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge is a global leader in procurement market intelligence space acts as strategic partner to over 200 global procurement organizations delivering insights on category landscape, supplier identification, negotiation strategies, price benchmarking, cost modeling, sustainability practices, and more.

Over the past 2 decades, SpendEdge has worked with procurement organizations across regions, of varying sizes and belonging to several industries. They have helped their clients solve procurement problems of varying complexities. Going above and beyond, the organization heads to the best possible extent using different methodologies to deliver timely and actionable recommendations to support decision making.

