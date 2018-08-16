Biotech and Cannabis Firms to Watch as Acquisition, Investment, and Licensing Season Begins

LAS VEGAS, August 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

FN Media Group Presents Microcapspeculators.com News Commentary

Investors have been rushing into Biotech and CBD stocks ahead of potential acquisitions, investments, and licensing deals. Canopy Growth receiving interest from giants like Constellation Brand has the Cannabis sector buzzing. Constellation first announced their interest in the company last October, and just pledged another $5 Billion to the company this week. Biotechnology firms are receiving a lot of attention as well with smaller biotech companies being the ones driving innovation, and there are several Biotech conferences coming up later in the year. These conferences are the battling ground for small and mid size biotech companies looking to grow to the next level.

Here's a few companies you can watch this coming Fall and Winter: BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTC: BRTX), CV Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CVSI), 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII), Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), and Aphria Inc. (OTC: APHQF).

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCQB: BRTX)

Market Cap: $16.09M Share Price: $2.34

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX), a life sciences company focused on stem cell-based therapies, just announced that the Journal of Translational Medicine has published the results of the Company's study evaluating the benefits of long-term hypoxic (low oxygen) culturing of human bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (cells used in the Company's product, BRTX-100). The study included data on cell fitness and whole genome expression and discussed its implication on cellular therapies targeting intervertebral discs and its microenvironment. The FDA has authorized BioRestorative to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial using hypoxic cultured bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells in its lead candidate, BRTX-100, to treat chronic lower back pain.BRTX is on an uptrend over the last two weeks.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI)

Market Cap: $469.63M Share Price: $5.18

CV Sciences (CVSI) has received more positive attention after it announced that it had appointed Joseph Maroon, MD, FACS to its Board of Directors. The Nevada-based company operates two distinct business segments: a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics utilizing synthetic CBD, and a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products to a range of market sectors. The company's stock is up significantly over the last couple of weeks.

Aphria Inc. (OTCQB: APHQF)

Market Cap: $1.74B, current share price: $7.68

Aphria Inc., is one of Canada's lowest cost producers, produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis. Located in Leamington, Ontario, the greenhouse capital of Canada. Aphria is truly powered by sunlight, allowing for the most natural growing conditions available. We are committed to providing pharma-grade medical cannabis, superior patient care while balancing patient economics and returns to shareholders.





Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY)

Market Cap: 2.73B, current share price: $29.77

Tilray, Inc. IPO'd on Thursday July, 19th, at around $20 per share. Shares then spiked at a high of just over $34 a share, before declining in recent sessions to end trading today at $25.36. Tilray, Inc. is a vertically-integrated and federally-licensed cannabis cultivator, processor and distributor. On July 23rd the company announced the closing of it's IPO, and full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII)

Market Cap: $299.74M Share Price: $2.41

22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII), a plant biotechnology company that is focused on tobacco harm reduction, Very Low Nicotine tobacco, and hemp/cannabis research, announced today the Company's second quarter 2018 financial results. With net sales revenue of more than $6.9 million, 22nd Century posted another record quarter. At the same time, 22nd Century significantly increased spending - to more than $2.7 million this quarter - on the Company's Modified Risk Tobacco Product ("MRTP") application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for "BRAND A" Very Low Nicotine cigarettes.

DISCLAIMER: Microcapspeculators.com (MS) is the source of the content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM,) and its online brand FinancialNewsMedia.com, is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MS or any company mentioned herein.







MS Disclosure: ACR Communication, LLC, which owns Microcapspeculators.com, has been compensated one thousand dollars cash for this article and thirteen thousand dollars total by Regal Consulting. LLC, for news commentary articles for BRTX.







This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

