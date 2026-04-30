Biotech and Olive Agriculture Veterans Launch Oleocan™, Delivering Broad-Spectrum EVOO Polyphenols Without the Calories or Constraints

New supplement translates decades of olive cultivation, harvesting, and biochemical research into a standardized, testable polyphenol format for modern lifestyles

SAN ANTONIO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oleocan™, a new entrant in the wellness and longevity space, has announced the launch of its broad-spectrum extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) polyphenol supplement, designed to deliver the most bioactive compounds found in high-quality olive oil in a consistent, calorie-free format.

Founded by Pat Condon, a biotechnology and finance veteran, and Michael Paz, an olive grower and olive harvesting specialist, Oleocan was created to address a practical and scientific gap: while the benefits of olive oil polyphenols are well documented in nutrition research, daily intake of high-phenolic EVOO at therapeutic levels is difficult for many consumers to maintain for many reasons.

"Olive oil is one of the most studied foods in the world, but most people are not consuming it in quantities, or quality, necessary to consistently deliver meaningful polyphenol intake," said Condon, co-founder of Oleocan. "Our goal was not to replace olive oil, but to make its most valuable bioactive components accessible, measurable, and repeatable."

From Orchard to Extraction: A Founder-Led Approach

Unlike many supplements developed without direct ties to agriculture or raw-material sourcing, OleocanTM was built from the ground up with deep involvement in olive cultivation, harvest timing, and processing.

Co-founder Michael Paz oversees olive harvest in orchards across the American Southwest and operates mechanical harvesting systems used by commercial producers. His experience spans the full lifecycle of olive production from orchard management and harvest optimization to post-harvest handling and milling.

"In the olive world, we've known for years that polyphenol content is everything," said Paz. "It's influenced by variety, harvest timing, handling, and processing decisions. OleocanTM exists because we wanted a way to preserve those compounds without asking people to become experts in high quality olive oil and drink large amounts of oil every day."

OleocanTM's formulation focuses on broad-spectrum olive fruit polyphenols, rather than isolated single compounds or olive leaf extracts, reflecting the complex polyphenol profiles associated with high-quality, high phenolic EVOO.

Designed for Real-World Use

While traditional olive oil remains a cornerstone of healthy diets, OleocanTM was developed for individuals who face practical barriers to consistent quality EVOO consumption—including quality differences across oils, caloric concerns, taste sensitivity, travel, cooking limitations, or dietary inconsistency.

The supplement format allows users to incorporate these incredible polyphenols into daily routines with precision and reliability.

OleocanTM emphasizes:

The Big 4 Olive Oil Polyphenols – Oleocanthal, Oleacein, Ligstroside Aglycone and Oleuropein Aglycone

Standardized polyphenol content

Third-party testing

Made in the USA

Backed by Science

A Measured Entry into a Crowded Market

The founders intentionally avoided overstated claims, positioning OleocanTM as a complementary tool within a broader wellness strategy rather than a replacement for whole foods or medical therapies.

"We're building a long-term brand rooted in credibility," Condon added. "That means respecting the science, respecting regulatory boundaries, and letting consistency, not hype, do the work."

OleocanTM is currently available through their website and Amazon with plans for expanded distribution and continued research-driven product development.

About Oleocan™

Oleocan™ is a U.S.-based wellness company focused on delivering standardized, broad-spectrum olive polyphenols derived from extra virgin olive oil. Founded by leaders in biotechnology, finance, and olive agriculture, OleocanTM bridges traditional Mediterranean nutrition science with modern manufacturing and quality standards.

For more information, visit [www.oleocan.com]

SOURCE Earthborn Alternatives DBA OLEOCAN