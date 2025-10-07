Biotech and Veterinary Innovators Dr. Misti Ushio and Doug Drew Join Gallant Board of Directors

As Gallant prepares to deliver potentially the first FDA-approved, ready-to-use stem cell therapy for pets, new board members bring deep experience in commercialization and clinical operations

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallant, an animal health biotechnology company pioneering ready-to-use stem cell therapies for pets, today announced the addition of Misti Ushio, PhD, and Doug Drew, MBA, to its Board of Directors. Together, they bring decades of experience in biotech innovation, the commercialization of new therapeutic categories, and driving innovation into veterinary practice—supporting Gallant as it prepares to launch its first therapy.

The additions come at a pivotal time for Gallant, following its $18 million Series B financing and a key FDA milestone, as the FDA Center for Veterinary Medicine agreed that data for its ready-to-use stem cell therapy for refractory Feline Chronic Gingivostomatitis (FCGS) supported a reasonable expectation of effectiveness. This represents a critical step in the conditional approval process, with a final decision expected as early as Q1 2026.

Dr. Misti Ushio is a Managing Partner at Digitalis Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on innovations in human and animal health, and a lead investor in Gallant. With over 25 years in biotechnology, she brings deep expertise in translating breakthrough science into scalable, commercially successful companies. As the founding CEO of TARA Biosystems, a startup that pioneered lab-grown human cardiac tissue for drug discovery, she led the company through a $21.3 million capital raise and its acquisition by Valo Health. Earlier in her career, Dr. Ushio held leadership roles at Harris & Harris Group, where she managed life sciences investments, and at Merck, where she contributed to the development of vaccines and biologics.

"Building a new therapeutic category requires talent, technology, and a great deal of passion. Gallant has it all," said Dr. Ushio. "As an investor, I've been impressed by how quickly the team is advancing this therapy through clinical trials and the FDA process, and I'm excited to support them more directly as they prepare to go to market—shifting care from managing symptoms to targeting disease at its source."

Doug Drew previously served as Global President of Mars Veterinary Health, a network of more than 3,000 veterinary hospitals across 20+ countries, including Banfield, VCA, BluePearl, Linnaeus, and others. He led the organization through major global expansion and steered Mars' $500 million multi-year investment in career development, diversity, and operational excellence for veterinary professionals. He brings a keen understanding of veterinary business, integrating innovation into clinic workflows, and meeting the real-world needs of veterinary teams.

"Gallant's therapy checks all the boxes for practical, scalable innovation in veterinary care—it's ready to use, administered through a simple IV injection, and will be available on demand. It fits seamlessly into daily practice and, most importantly, addresses a real gap for pets with many common and underserved conditions. I'm looking forward to contributing to a company that's making regenerative medicine part of routine veterinary care," said Doug Drew.

"Misti is a veteran biotech executive who knows how to turn complex science into category-defining products, and Doug has spent his career listening to veterinarians and delivering tools they trust. Their voices reflect both sides of what we're building—scientific excellence and practical impact. I'm grateful to partner with them as we move toward commercialization," said Dr. Linda Black, CEO of Gallant.

About Gallant

Gallant is an animal health biotechnology company creating a new category of veterinary medicine with a pipeline of ready-to-use stem cell therapies targeting the root causes of diseases in pets. Led by pioneers in veterinary regenerative medicine with deep expertise in development, manufacturing, and commercialization, Gallant is making regenerative medicine accessible—moving beyond symptom management to restoring health at the source. Learn more at https://www.gallant.com/.

