Biotech Brief: Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Revenues Projected to Exceed $6 Billion by 2022

PALM BEACH, Florida, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent reports by industry specialists show that the Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market Size Worth $6.41 Billion By 2022, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. This is an increase from the 2016 market revenues when The global atopic dermatitis drugs market size was valued at USD 4.1 billion. Grandview Market Research said: "The U.S. market is anticipated to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of atopic dermatitis, soaring treatment rate, and inflated drug prices are some of the key trends augmenting revenue generation in the country." Grandview said: "The market is anticipated to progress at a modest pace through the forecast period. Launch of more biologics & small molecules, premium-priced drugs replacing generic first-line and second-line therapeutics, growing incidence of AD, and improved diagnostics are estimated to stoke the growth of the market. Rise in awareness regarding the availability of treatments for the disease has helped the market gain traction over the past few years. Initiatives undertaken by governments to provide better and more affordable treatment and presence of favorable reimbursement policies are likely to provide an upthrust to the market… affordable healthcare measures are being incorporated across all major regions, impacting pricing strategies of companies as well as reimbursement scenarios." Active biotech companies with recent developments include: Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB), CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM), Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE).

According to Grandview: "Atopic dermatitis (AD) is the most common type of eczema, affecting a large percentage of world's population. Although atopic dermatitis can occur at any age, the disease mostly affects infants and children, and subsides with age. Increasing prevalence of AD is the primary growth stimulant for the market. Exact cause of the condition is unknown; however, the disease is speculated to result from a combination of environmental and genetic factors. AD affects males and females equally. Approximately 60.0% patients with AD develop symptoms in the first year and roughly 90.0% patients show symptoms by the age of five (atopic march). Disease onset after the age of 30 is rare and may be caused by exposure to harsh environmental conditions."

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) BREAKING NEWS: Hoth Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focused on unique targeted therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis-also known as eczema-as well as dermatological and chronic wound disorders, announced the formation of its subsidiary, Hoth Therapeutics Australia Pty Ltd, in anticipation to perform clinical trials for atopic dermatitis.

Hoth Therapeutics Australia Pty Ltd will oversee the preparation and execution of Hoth's first clinical trial, known as Efficacy and Safety of BioLexa for the Treatment of Mild-to-Moderate Atopic Dermatitis. The newly formed entity will also be eligible for a significant Research and Development tax rebate. The subsidiary will supervise data management, biostatistical, medical monitoring, quality insurance, regulatory and central laboratory services to support the trial.

"We are excited by the opportunity to work with Australian researchers and members of the international pharmaceutical industry, in regards to the development of our proprietary atopic dermatitis treatment," stated Mr. Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics. "This endeavor is a significant milestone for us, as we move towards clinical trials. Hoth is committed to working diligently with physicians, and regulators in order to successfully pilot our BioLexa Platform to the millions of people that are afflicted with atopic dermatitis."

The subsidiary was formed in connection with Novotech and CoSec Consulting. Headquartered in Australia since 1996 and operating in the Asia Pacific region, Novotech is internationally recognized in the industry as a leading regional full-service contract research organization. Cosec Consulting provides carefully crafted compliance, governance and financial solutions for offshore companies undertaking research and development activities in Australia. Read the full Press Release and more for HOTH at: http://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-hoth

Other industry developments from around the markets include:

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated disease, recently announced that results from the National Institutes of Health (NIH)-sponsored "At-Risk" Study were published on-line in The New England Journal of Medicine and presented at the Scientific Sessions of the 79th Annual American Diabetes Association (ADA) meeting. The "At-Risk" Study was sponsored by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), with additional support from JDRF. The study was conducted by the Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet , an international collaboration aimed at discovering ways to delay or prevent type 1 diabetes (T1D), and evaluated Provention's PRV-031 (teplizumab) for the prevention or delay of clinical T1D in relatives of type 1 diabetics at high-risk of developing the disease. PRV-031 (teplizumab) is an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody in development for the interception and prevention of clinical T1D.

"This groundbreaking study demonstrates that we can use immunotherapy, specifically PRV-031 (teplizumab), to prevent or significantly delay the onset of clinical type 1 diabetes by at least two years in individuals who will almost certainly progress to clinical disease," said Dr. Eleanor Ramos, Provention's Chief Medical Officer and Chief Operating Officer. "More importantly, approximately 60% of subjects in the study did not develop T1D following only one course of PRV-031 therapy, double the placebo group. Teplizumab is the first immune modulator to show a delay in the clinical onset of type 1 diabetes."

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2019 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on July 1, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 7.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 10, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000®Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from The University of Texas on behalf of the MD Anderson Cancer Center ("MD Anderson"), recently announced results of preclinical studies of the use of a new version of its acoustic pulse technology which reveal its RAP device appears to be capable of selective disruption of the fibrotic septa that contribute to the appearance of cellulite. The new discovery, referred to as "acoustic subcision," helps explain the recent proof-of-concept trial results showing an improvement in the appearance of cellulite following use of the Company's RAP device. Together with the device's demonstrated ability to stimulate new collagen production in animal models, this represents what the Company believes is a potentially important new way to treat cellulite and improve the appearance of the skin. The RAP device for the treatment of cellulite is investigational and not available for sale in the United States.

"While the proof-of-concept clinical trial results we have recently announced regarding the improvement in the appearance of cellulite have been very encouraging," commented Dr. Chris Capelli, President and CEO of Soliton, "Understanding the basic science and biology behind these results is very important. We believe the discovery we are outlining here helps explain the promising results we saw from this trial, as well as setting the foundation for a platform technology that may have potential in a number of aesthetic indications."

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced recently that Jeff Settleman, Ph.D., will join the company as Senior Vice President and Group Head of Oncology Research & Development, leading all early oncology research, from discovery to proof of concept clinical studies. Dr. Settleman, a leader in molecularly targeted cancer therapeutics, the epigenetics of cancer drug resistance, and personalized cancer medicine, will report directly to Mikael Dolsten, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and President of Worldwide Research, Development and Medical at Pfizer, and will be based in La Jolla, California.

"Dr. Settleman brings to Pfizer a breadth of experience in fundamental cancer biology, cancer genetics, and innovative thinking related to the role of tumor heterogeneity in the development of drug tolerance and resistance. I look forward to seeing his expertise help Pfizer further accelerate potential breakthroughs for people living with cancer," said Dr. Dolsten. "Dr. Settleman's distinguished career in both academic research and drug discovery will be critical to Pfizer's continuous pursuit of new therapeutic paradigms in cancer research."

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third- party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM expects to be compensated seventy six hundred dollars for a week's coverage of news issued by Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. by a non-affiliated third party.



FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com