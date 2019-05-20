Biotech Brief: Electrophysiology Devices Billion Dollar Market Growth Made Possible by Innovative Technologies

PALM BEACH, Florida, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electrophysiology marketplace is: "set for explosive growth" says an industry publication. It stated: "In the world of cardiovascular devices, growth is generally created by sudden technological advancements that provide treatment to a previously untreated disease, or by slow, incremental advancements that allow access to more and more patients in a disease population. However, most of these markets eventually slow down and are restrained by the relatively static size of their population. This is why electrophysiology is so interesting. While currently relatively small at $4.6B this year, it is expected to consistently grow at an extremely high rate of 4.60% in the foreseeable future, leading to a market size of $5.8B in five years." It continued: "It has recently become of great interest in the medical devices field as advancements in technology have allowed doctors to more easily and effectively identify and ablate troublesome material. This has resulted in a huge spike in growth of electrophysiology treatments at the expense of pharmacological treatments.

Competition within this sphere will still remain intense, however, as competing technologies evolve to out-perform one another. Traditionally, electrophysiology catheters have used radiofrequency (RF) ablation techniques to ablate troublesome tissue. However, more recently cryoablative and laser ablation technologies have been developed that are easier or more effective for physicians to use. As such, the electrophysiology market is expected to remain a highly competitive and dynamic market for years to come. Also, a recent market research report from Grand View Research, said that it expects the Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market to be worth $8.41 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6.8%.

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) BREAKING NEWS - BioSig Technologies, a medical device company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to address an unmet technology need for the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace, today announced that Dr. Jerome B. Zeldis agreed to re-join the Company as an Independent Director, effective immediately.

Dr. Jerome ("Jerry") Zeldis, M.D., Ph.D brings extensive life sciences experience gained primarily through his career at Celgene, Inc. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Celgene Global Health and Chief Medical Officer of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), a publicly traded, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, where he has been employed for nearly 20 years, starting in 1997.. Celgene Corporation has been recently acquired by Bristol Myers-Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in a cash and stock deal valued at $74 billion.

Since 2016, Dr. Zeldis serves as Chief Medical Officer and President of Clinical Research, Medical Affairs Drug Safety, Quality, and Regulatory. He attended Brown University for an AB, MS, followed by Yale University for an M Phil, MD, PhD in Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry. Dr. Zeldis trained in Internal Medicine at the UCLA Center for the Health Sciences and in Gastroenterology at the Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School. He was Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Harvard Medical School, Associate Professor of Medicine at University of California, Davis, Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at Cornell Medical School and Professor of Clinical Medicine at the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Dr. Zeldis is a named inventor on 43 US patents, has published 122 peer reviewed articles and 24 reviews, book chapters and editorials.

"Dr. Zeldis is one of our earliest investors and has watched our company grow from the beginning. He continues to invest in the Company. We are eager to work with him to capitalize on his extensive experience in clinical development, regulatory strategy, shareholder wealth creation, and platform development. We are especially excited regarding Jerry's understanding of bioelectronics medicine and how our PURE EP ™ system can contribute to this rapidly emerging field", stated Kenneth L. Londoner BioSig Technologies, Inc. Founder, Chairman, and CEO.

"I am very pleased with the progress that has occurred from the time I left the Board until now," Stated Dr. Zeldis. "I look forward to the realization of the clinical benefit that may occur by reducing noise in a variety of setting in which detection of small signals is critical for therapeutic interventions." Read this and more news for BSGM at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-bsgm



In other healthcare industry news of note:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) recently announced the presentation of data from across the company's oncology portfolio at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2019 in Chicago, May 31-June 4, and the 24th Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA) in Amsterdam, June 13-16. Data from over 90 Company-sponsored studies, investigator-sponsored studies and collaborations evaluating oncology compounds and early translational medicine across 20 types of cancer will be featured at the two meetings. Presentations will highlight the role of Immuno-Oncology (I-O) monotherapy and combination approaches in improving survival and quality of life outcomes, as well as translational research investigating novel biomarkers and diagnostics to aid in the selection of tailored treatments for each patient based on their unique disease biology.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) recently announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved two new triplet regimens based on Celgene's proprietary IMiD treatments, REVLIMID (lenalidomide) and IMNOVID (pomalidomide).

REVLIMID in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone (RVd), is now indicated for the treatment of adult patients with previously untreated multiple myeloma who are not eligible for transplant. In addition, IMNOVID, in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone (PVd), is now indicated for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior treatment regimen including lenalidomide.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) recently hosted a meeting with industry analysts to review the strategy of its Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies to deliver above-market, compound annual growth through 2023. The company also discussed its progress across its six therapeutic areas, pipeline developments and capital allocation framework.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alex Gorsky and members of the Johnson & Johnson leadership team, along with leaders of each of the company's six therapeutic areas, including Immunology, Infectious Diseases & Vaccines, Neuroscience, Cardiovascular & Metabolism, Oncology and Pulmonary Hypertension, provided a detailed overview of the company's strategy to continue to drive a robust pipeline of innovative medicines to generate near- and long-term, volume-driven growth.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) recently announced that it will participate in Bernstein's 35thAnnual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in New York City. Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Susie Lisa, vice president, Investor Relations, will participate in a 50-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst beginning at approximately 8:00 a.m. EDT. A live webcast of the question-and-answer session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Boston Scientific website at investors.bostonscientific.com . A replay of the webcast will be accessible at investors.bostonscientific.com beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

