Biotech Chief Medical Officer Summit 360° 2025 Agenda and Keynotes Announced

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Forum is pleased to announce the agenda and keynote speakers for the 13th annual Chief Medical Officer Summit 360°, the only conference dedicated to supporting the role of the Chief Medical Officer in emerging biotechs. The CMO Summit 360° will take place in Boston on April 7-8.

The CMO Summit 360° gathers together a community of biotech CMOs to facilitate peer-to-peer learning and networking to address the unique challenges they face across clinical development, outsourcing, medical affairs, regulatory interactions, investor relations and financing, leadership and management, cross-functional collaboration and professional development, all in an effort to develop new therapies for patients.

"There is something extraordinary in being immersed in a community of biotech medical leaders that dedicate their professional lives to the medicines of tomorrow. The leaders are welcoming, friendly and generous, ready to share their perspectives and open to making new meaningful connections," said Dr Anna Frostegard, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer of Annexin Pharmaceuticals.

The 2025 keynotes announced include:

Dr Priya Singhal, EVP, Head of Development of Biogen, who will discuss navigating R&D leadership throughout her career, guidance for decision making when working on fundamentally new science and ideas, and approaches and advice for CMOs to lead their companies.

Policy Keynote Aiken Hackett, SVP of Federal Government Affairs of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), who will present on policy trends affecting biotech and what CMOs need to know about the potential impact of the new US presidential administration on drug development, implications of the BioSecure Act and the IRA.

Michael Meyers, Vice Chairman, Heads of M&A and Strategic Advisory Services, HC Wainwright & Co, will return as Biotech Investment Banking Keynote to discuss the current state of the biotech financial environment and key drivers in capital markets, M&A and strategic transactions.

The state of the drug development industry keynote address will be given by Ken Getz, MBA, Director of Sponsored Research, Tufts CSDD, and Founder of CISCRP.

"We are proud to connect this incredible community of biotech CMOs to discuss and understand timely trends and evergreen best practices to lead clinical development for the benefit of patients," said Andrew Goldstein, Senior Conference Producer for the CMO Summit 360°.

Key themes addressed include Clinical Development Best Practices, Biotech Financing and Business Development, Regulatory and Patient Affairs, Medical Affairs and Commercialization, Internal and External Affairs, CMO Professional and Skill Development, and more.

The CMO Summit 360°brings together CMO and R&D executives to address the unique challenges associated with directing and managing all R&D functions with limited resources, while raising capital and strategizing for appropriate exits. It is the annual Boston gathering for R&D leadership networking from small- to mid-size biotechs to share ideas, solutions and support.

To learn more about the event, please visit https://CMOSummit360.com/

About the Conference Forum:

The Conference Forum is a life science industry research firm that develops conferences, podcasts, newsletters and webinars primarily around how to get therapeutics to patients faster. The company examines and challenges the complex ecosystem of drug development and delivery, bringing ideas together from a variety of sources to help advance clinical research with common goals that are patient-focused. The firm is committed to creating the best content, exchange of ideas and solutions among peers, as well as providing high-quality networking. Learn more about the Conference Forum at theconferenceforum.org

